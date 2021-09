Steph Curry is one of the greatest shot-makers in NBA history, but his brilliance isn’t limited to the actual game. His pregame theatrics are on a whole different level. You’ve seen Steph Curry beat a defense with almost every shot you could possibly imagine — the deep 3s, the step-backs, the up-and-under layups, the jumpers with two defenders draped over him. But when there’s no defense, he has to find ways to raise the level of difficulty for himself, just to stay entertained.