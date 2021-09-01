Cancel
Zero-Balance Claims Reviews - a critical backstop for AR management strategies

mhealthintelligence.com
 7 days ago

In an age where denials are constantly on the rise, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19 and other operational and regulatory challenges, comprehensive AR management strategy is essential to making sure nothing is left on the table. Introducing HFRI’s Zero Balance Claims Review Guide, which includes the Top 4 Steps to improving collections. Learn the most cost-effective ways to get your organization back on the right track and collect as many write offs as possible.

