District 4 candidates outline priorities in Reporter survey

Nine candidates are in the Sept. 14 preliminary election mix for the District 4 City Council seat being vacated by Andrea Campbell who is running for mayor, a move that created both a need to fill her seat, and a very healthy interest from a large group of hopefuls. The candidates will appear on the Sept. 14 ballot – along with those running for mayor and council at-large. The top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 2 final election.