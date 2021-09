About 9:30 pm Sunday Montgomery County Sheriffs Office started receiving calls for a white 2010 Chevrolet pickup with off-road lights running people off the road on SH 105 East near Duck Creek. DPS units were en-route to the area when another call came in that the vehicle hit a Toyota Tundra almost head-on. NMC Fire arrived on the scene and immediately called for additional manpower and ambulances. According to witnesses, the Chevrolet was westbound on SH 105 running people off the road. After he passed Old Highway 105 the driver went into the eastbound lane striking the Toyota Tundra almost head-on. Firefighters worked to free the driver of the Tundra who had severe chest trauma and severely injured left arm. He was transported to Conroe Regional in critical condition. The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet pickup did not have a driver’s license. He had just purchased the vehicle at a dealership in Conroe four days prior. He is believed to have been impaired. He was transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition. Another pickup traveling eastbound was damaged after flying debris damaged its left fender and headlight. SH 105 was closed for over 2-hours as DPS worked the investigation.