Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Since The Start Of School, Broward Reports 418 COVID Cases Among Students, Miami-Dade 72

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LB22_0bjsgQnr00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 pediatric cases have been topping last year’s peak numbers and students have just gone back to school.

“While I believe I am more prepared for the virus, I can’t speak for him, so I’d rather just be safe,” Karen Meza said.

Meza is a new mom to a 4-month-old boy. He’s not old enough to get a lot of shots, let alone the COVID vaccine.

“Unfortunately, if I get an invitation to go somewhere, and it’s going to be people I have not been around, people who I don’t know what their behaviors are, unfortunately, I have to decline,” she explained.

Younger kids may not always get that sick with COVID-19, but the rising number of kids hospitalized is something she can’t ignore.

“It’s greater than what we saw last year at this time,” Dr. Marcos Mestre said.

Dr. Mestre is senior medical director of pediatric services at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. He told CBS 4, at the peak last year, in July 2020 there were 112 pediatric patients.

“This year we saw 150.”

Adults may be able to get lifesaving monoclonal antibodies when conditions worsen dramatically, however, there’s an age limit, “For those under 12 years of age they don’t qualify for that treatment,” Dr. Mestre explained.

Since the start of school, Broward County Public Schools has had 418 cases among students, Miami-Dade County Public Schools with 72.

“Many times, these infections are going to be contracted in the home.” That’s why Dr. Mestre suggests families get vaccinated to help children too young to get the vaccine. As back-to-school impacts become clearer, the doctor is worried about other issues. “We are starting to see now the multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children, MIS-C because so many individuals have had infections.”

For now, Meza takes no chances, avoiding crowded places, and sometimes invitations, “I have to be on the lookout for his best interest.”

Dr. Mestre added, it’s still a good idea for kids to social distance and wear masks.

Comments / 4

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Broward County, FL
Health
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Start Of School#Broward Reports#Cbsmiami#Covid#Cbs 4#Mis C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical...
Florida StateComplex

South Florida Doctor Says She Won’t Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

A doctor in Florida is making headlines after announcing she will no longer serve patients who are not vaccinated amid climbing COVID-19 cases in the state. NBC Miami reports Dr. Linda Marraccini, a family practice physician based out of South Miami, sent a letter to her patients saying she is refusing to treat any unvaccinated patients in person. Marraccini says she will still treat unvaccinated patients through virtual meetings, and is open to making exceptions for people who cannot get the vaccine for health reasons.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA IS DYING: HHS Says 291 Died In Hospitals, From COVID, On Wednesday

New Hospitalizations Slowly Dropping, Deaths Holding Steady. Are You Really Discharged If You’re Dead? More Than 250 Children Hospitalized In Florida For COVID-19. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hospitalizations may be trending down but COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to hold steady […] The article FLORIDA IS DYING: HHS Says 291 Died In Hospitals, From COVID, On Wednesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Fifteen employees of Miami school system die from coronavirus in 10 days

Fifteen employees of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District have died from Covid-19 in the past 10 days, officials told a local news outlet.Sonia Diaz, a spokesperson for several unions in the school district, confirmed the number of deaths to South Florida’s NBC6.Public schools in the county resumed classes on 23 August. It is not known when those who passed away contracted the virus.Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier in the year banning vaccine passports and used his executive power to prohibit schools from enforcing mask mandates on students.School districts...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

DETERIORATING: Palm Beach School System In COVID Crisis

School District Expected To Surpass 2020-2021 COVID Count This Week. Nearly 4,000 Cases Logged. Just Three Weeks Into Year. One Area School Reports 107 COVID-19 Cases. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District is expected to report its 3,856th COVID-19 […] The article DETERIORATING: Palm Beach School System In COVID Crisis appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
KidsPosted by
Vice

An 11-Year-Old Was Hospitalized for COVID. Her Mom Wants Schools Closed.

A mother from a small Texas town is fighting to shut the school district down after her 11-year-old daughter came home sick from school and was eventually hospitalized for COVID-19. “The school system has no mask mandates,” Terri Gurganious toldABC 13 on Tuesday. "No social distancing, they have nothing in place to keep our kids and staff safe."
Miami, FLDaily Beast

Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

MIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her. The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.
Miami-dade County, FLKMBC.com

15 Miami-Dade educators die from COVID-19 in 10 days

Fifteen staffers of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 days, officials said. Sonia Diaz, a spokesperson for several unions in the school district, confirmed the number of deaths to NBC6. One of the educators that lost their life to COVID-19 was Abe...
Miami, FLwfla.com

Father of Miami-Dade County mayor dies from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that her father, Paul Levine, died after contracting COVID-19. The Miami Herald reported that Levine Cava’s father died Thursday of COVID-19 complications at the age of 87, despite being fully vaccinated at the time. The mayor told the newspaper that now her family just another that has been affected by the deadly consequences of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy