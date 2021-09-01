Region Needs Bus Drivers: Granite City School District Hit Hard With Shortage, Morrison, MCT Office, Offer Temporary Help
GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District faces a shortage of bus drivers this week with a high number of drivers being quarantined for COVID-19. The Madison County Regional Office Of Education said Granite City school administrators were forced to make tough decisions to provide school bus transportation to students grades 4 and below and those with special needs.www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0