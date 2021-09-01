Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite City, IL

Region Needs Bus Drivers: Granite City School District Hit Hard With Shortage, Morrison, MCT Office, Offer Temporary Help

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANITE CITY - Granite City School District faces a shortage of bus drivers this week with a high number of drivers being quarantined for COVID-19. The Madison County Regional Office Of Education said Granite City school administrators were forced to make tough decisions to provide school bus transportation to students grades 4 and below and those with special needs.

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granite City, IL
Education
City
Morrison, IL
Granite City, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Education
City
Madison, IL
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Madison County, IL
Traffic
Madison County, IL
Education
County
Madison County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Transportation#School Districts#Bus Driver#Granite City Schools#The Mct Office#The Granite City School#S J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy