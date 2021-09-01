Cancel
Obituaries

Ralph Edwin “Ed” Bersch

Daily Record
 7 days ago

Wooster - Ralph Edwin "Ed" Bersch, 71, of Wooster passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at West View Healthy Living. He was born August 30, 1950 in Wooster the son of Ralph W. and Reita Halliwell Bersch. He married Gail Buchwalter on November 5, 1983. She survives. Ed enjoyed...

www.the-daily-record.com

The Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
TribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Suttons Bay, MIleelanaunews.com

RALPH PIGG

SUTTONS BAY – Ralph Pigg, 93, of Suttons Bay, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at home. Ralph was born Oct. 3, 1927 in Whitehouse, Kentucky the son of Mayo and Eliza (Baldridge) Pigg. On Dec. 24, 1951 in Wyandotte he married Annetta M. (Yocum) Pigg who preceded him in death on August 24, 2006.
villages-news.com

Cynthia Sue Hochstetler

Cynthia Sue Hochstetler (nee Rose) entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Cynthia was born on May 11, 1947 in Dover Ohio. She is survived by her life partner Sue Doherty, daughter Marylee and son-in-law Jerry Rozek, grandchildren Emma, Madeline and Elizabeth; sister Linda Keim, nephew Jim, and nieces Marsha and Kathy. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Mary Cowan Rose.
estesparknews.com

Paul Ralph Romig

Paul Ralph Romig (“Pastor Paul”), age 76, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Paul had been recovering from Covid, but the Lord had other plans. On October 28, 1944, Paul was born in Denver, CO, to Marjorie Sahm and William Romig. He grew up in Virginia with a couple of years in Costa Rica in the early 1950s.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Times-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Natchez Democrat

Debra Lynn Ellis

NATCHEZ — Memorial visitation services for Debra Lynn Ellis, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Jerry and Bernadette Roby

Jerry and Bernadette Roby of Whitesville are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Jerry W. Roby and Bernadette (Gabby) Abel were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Mary of the Woods. The late Father Phil Riney officiated the ceremony. The couple met in the summer of 1980 while they both worked...
Republic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
Musicbenewsjournal.com

Ralph Hechtle

Ralph Hechtle, 91 peacefully left this earth on Aug. 27, 2021, with friends and family by his bedside. He was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Mannheim, Germany, to Eugen and Katchen Hechtle He and his family immigrated to Utah in 1953. He was educated in Germany. His education included a degree in music. He was a master baker, and furrier. […]
rdrnews.com

Rebecca Adelaida Sedillo

Born August 23, 1975 in Roswell, NM. numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. I pray to God with all my heart for yesterday and you.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
The Dominion Post

Tripp Clayton

Tripp Marshall Clayton, beautiful baby boy of Chelsea Nicole (Swiger) Clayton and Tyler Ray Clayton, gained his little angel wings on Saturday Aug. 14 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Tammy Swiger; paternal grandparents, Debbie and...
mainstreetnews.com

Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan

COLFAX, NORTH CAROLINA - Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan, 86, Colfax, North Carolina, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed on to her new journey in heaven Saturday, July 31, 2021. Patricia “Pat”, daughter of the late Clifford Charner and Sarah Evelyn (Kesler) Rutledge, was born in Winder. She married...
TribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
pioneertribune.com

Frank Keller

GOULD CITY – World War II veteran Frank (Bud, Tom) Keller, 94, of Gould City, Mich., passed on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Jacobetti Home for Veterans, attended by family, friends, and caring staff members. An Elder of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippawa Indians, Eagle Clan, Ogema Onakwet...
thewestfieldnews.com

Christopher Arthur Brown

WESTFIELD: Christopher Arthur Brown, born November 8, 1960, of Westfield, MA entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2021 after a courageous battle. with Pancreatic Cancer with his daughter and her Aunt Lizzie by his side. Christopher was a 1978 graduate of Westfield High. He was a man that believed the world had a lot to offer and life was a journey, never afraid to set another goal – but that meant he needed to accomplish it. He excelled at every venture he took and completed his journey on earth an exceedingly accomplished man. After high school, Christopher joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 6 years active duty and 14 years as a reserve, retiring after 20 years with numerous awards and medals of honor for his service. He then went into private investigations; followed by his joining of security forces with University of Hartford where he worked full-time and then started night school to become a licensed Electrician. Christopher worked the next five years as an Electrician and began to get back into his hobby taken up in Okinawa, Japan – Karate. Chris had discipline like no other, he always gave 200% when he set a goal. This attitude awarded him the opportunity to be asked to run a branch of the karate school he had joined years prior. This would take Chris into running his own Dojo for the next 15 years where his “sensei wisdom”, and teachings of respect, self-control, discipline, and always trying your best have made a lasting impression to this day on his students and families. His love for the art also brought him side-by-side training with his daughter as they both were there for one another achieving their blackbelts as each other’s cheering squad. After selling his Dojo, he moved South where he returned to his first love of being a security guard at a local hospital where he would later get the opportunity at age 57 to complete the 12-week training of the Police Academy. Despite being the second oldest in his academy class, he never let that slow him down; in fact, he took it as an added challenge to shine past the youngsters.
manchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Liberal First

BARBARA HOLLAND

Barbara Sue Holmes Holland, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020 in Northglenn, Colo. after battling cancer.   . She was born May 31, 1938 to Milford (Shorty) and Leola (Katzer) Holmes in Orange County, Calif. . She graduated from Liberal High School in 1956 and later made her home in Denver. She worked as...

