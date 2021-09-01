Cancel
Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene leaves 'PUBG' for independent studio

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, who many consider responsible for popularizing the battle royale genre when he created PUBG: Battlegrounds, has left the game and developer Krafton behind to form an independent studio.

PlayerUnknown Productions, Greene’s new studio, is based in Amsterdam and will create open-world games in the years to come according to a press release. Thus far, the only project we know of that’s in development at the studio is Prologue, which has yet to resurface since its announcement in 2019.

“I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and KRAFTON for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years,” said Greene in the same press release. “Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years. Again, I’m thankful for everyone at KRAFTON for supporting my plans, and I’ll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Prologue for yourself below.

Greene certainly left an indelible mark on the video game industry with PUBG: Battlegrounds. There would likely be no Apex Legends, Fortnite, or Call of Duty: Warzone had he not come up with the concept of battle royale as a game type in the first place.

Hopefully, Prologue makes just as big of a splash whenever it comes out.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

