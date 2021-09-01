Cancel
Can I give a Donation (property) to my son upon my death without my son's wife, whom he been separated for 15+ yrs. be included

By Asked in Pittsburg, CA
avvo.com
 5 days ago

I own a few acres in Louisiana that I want to do a Donation to my son upon my death. I was informed by. the legal office that my son's wife, whom he been separated for 15+ yrs. has to be included since LA is a community property state. My son's wife left the state of CA (which him & I reside in) many years ago. He's not that sure where she is. My question, is there a statue of limitation on the below statement from the legal office?

avvo.com

