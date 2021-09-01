Poe writes second book of C.S. Lewis trilogy

At the age of 15, I had an epiphany. I was halfway through the first book of the Gormenghast trilogy when it hit me, like a benign thunderbolt: writers can do anything they like. Peake wrote of the “sheer excitement of having a sheet of white paper and a pen in my hand and no dictator on earth can say what I put down”. In entering Gormenghast, one of the most vividly imagined and bizarre universes in literature, I sensed the truth of this. And with it came the ambition to one day do for others something similar to what this remarkable oeuvre was doing for me.