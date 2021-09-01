Cancel
West Sussex foster couple cared for more than 600 children

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple who looked after more than 600 children have retired as foster carers after 56 years. Pauline and Roger Fitter said they would cherish memories of watching vulnerable children flourish at their home in Camelsdale, West Sussex. One girl, aged three, arrived "silent", unwilling to make eye contact or...

