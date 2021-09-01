Homework Help Returns to the Library

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce the return of in-person Homework Help for youth in grades K-6. In-person sessions are available Mondays through Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Virtual Homework Help sessions are available by appointment Thursdays from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. via Zoom video conference. Youth may register for two 30-minute appointments each day depending on availability. Zoom virtual appointments may be scheduled by contacting Youth Services Librarian Jenn Harmer, jharmer@cityofsantamaria.org.

Masks must be worn by all participants and social distancing will be practiced. Parents must stay in the Library while their child is receiving Homework Help. There will be no Homework Help December 20, 2021 to January 7, 2022.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main Library, branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open for service in accordance with the local health emergency declared by the County. Passport services are available by appointment at the main Library. The Library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the Library’s operations, hours, and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Patrons may also apply for a free Library card online.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 1953

Email Address: libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org