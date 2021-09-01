The Beach Workout You Can Enjoy Well After Labor Day
While it may seem like your beach fun is drawing to a close with the end of summer, it truly isn't. There's still plenty of sandy action to be had for those who live near a body of water or have a tropical vacay planned for the months ahead. And, if you want to expand your activities beyond lounging and quick swim sessions, a fun beach workout could be something to consider. In fact, experts say year-round beachside exercise is actually a great way to ramp up your typical fitness routine as it adds an element of friction to anything from Pilates movements to shadowboxing.
