Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

The Beach Workout You Can Enjoy Well After Labor Day

thezoereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it may seem like your beach fun is drawing to a close with the end of summer, it truly isn’t. There’s still plenty of sandy action to be had for those who live near a body of water or have a tropical vacay planned for the months ahead. And, if you want to expand your activities beyond lounging and quick swim sessions, a fun beach workout could be something to consider. In fact, experts say year-round beachside exercise is actually a great way to ramp up your typical fitness routine as it adds an element of friction to anything from Pilates movements to shadowboxing.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fontana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Fitness Video#Workout#Exercise#Fitness Trainer#Tzr#Turks#Facebook#U M A Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

The 30-Minute Muscle-Building Leg Workout

Are you making the progress you want when it comes to your legs? Or are you just spinning your wheels? It may just take a change in direction to escape your rut and get on the right track. This 30-minute leg workout is just the ticket. “If you want legs...
Workoutsboxrox.com

15 Brutal Thruster WOD Challenges to Destroy your Weaknesses

Any Thruster WOD will most likely land you in a world of pain. However, they are a hugely effective way to build endurance and mental grit. Use the technique tips and common problems then browse through the workouts to find the right one for you. THRUSTER TECHNIQUE. Accoring to CrossFit,...
WorkoutsT3.com

The home gym equipment you need to stay fit at uni

People tend to let themselves go a bit when they start university. It's completely understandable: you're up till later, eat less mindfully (or healthily) and exercise less frequently now that no one is telling you what to do. Nevertheless, we recommend paying at least a little attention to your health, and this essential uni home gym equipment can help you do that.
ApparelWho What Wear

15 Leggings That Will Get You Through Your Summer Workouts

I don't need to tell you that working out during the summer months can be hot and sweaty. Heck, sometimes the heat can be unbearable if you're indoors. Even if I find myself in a nice air-conditioned gym or studio, I can still feel the heat. Leaving a cool indoor space in your sweaty workout clothes in the dead of summer and getting a blast of hot air is just a jarring experience.
WorkoutsPopSugar

These At-Home HIIT Workouts Will Have You Burning Major Calories in Just 10 Minutes

If you're looking to get a quick sweat sesh without having to leave your home, then you'll want to add high-intensity internal training (commonly referred to as HIIT) to your workout rotation. In HIIT workouts, you're tasked to complete cardio and strength-building exercises such as lunges, jumping jacks, squats, and burpees, with short periods of rest in between. When practiced correctly and regularly, HIIT can help build muscle, burn fat, and tone your physique. Not to mention, it can be done anywhere and you don't even need equipment! From beginner sets to drills that'll push you to your limits, these 10-minute HIIT workouts on YouTube will get your heart rate up and breaking a sweat in no time.
WorkoutsNewsday

Black Belt Academy beach workout

East Coast Black Belt Academy hosted its 31st annual beach workout on Smith Point Beach with participants ranging from 5 to 67 years of age. Credit: Randee Daddona / Randee Daddona.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

The 20-Minute Arm Workout to Torch Your Bis and Tris

Great arms don’t require long workouts and endless reps. In fact, the biceps and triceps already get a lot of attention during your other workouts, with the biceps engaging during any pulling movements on back day, and the triceps called to action for shoulder and chest presses. Because of that,...
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Womens Workout Running Tank Tops Side Drawstring, Ruched, Racerback

Comfy Material:Womens racerback tank tops is made of super soft,lightweight and quick-dry fabric.It is balance of fashion and function perfectly. Athletic Tops for Women can quickly wick moisture for a cooling effect, remove unpleasant smell, which make you not feel the stickiness after sweating. Adjustable Drawstring Design:. The workout tank...
Workoutsboxrox.com

The Best 3-Day Workout Split for Muscle Growth

The best workout routine is the one that sticks with you. And a great way to do it is to maintain this 3-day workout split program for muscle growth. Coach Alain Gonzalez, an author, personal trainer and YouTuber, has shared some of his vision about workout split programs online. But there are some problems with most of the things you can find available. More prominent are these 3 problems.
FitnessTODAY.com

16 best matching workout sets for women in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If we had to choose one...
WorkoutsFox40

FOX40 health coach busts the one-hour workout myth

If you keep putting off your workout because you can’t find an hour in your busy schedule, our FOX40 health coach has news for you. Pam Sherman, the Perfect Balance Guru, joined Richard to bust the myth of the one-hour workout.
Fitnesstheeverygirl.com

The New Workout You Should Try Next Based On Your Zodiac Sign

No matter where you are on your fitness journey, it’s pretty easy to get tired of your workout routine. Whether you’re tuning in to the same class a few times a week, running the same trail, or hitting the squat rack, doing the same thing over and over again is enough to make you want to bang your head against the wall—or worse, quit. Instead of hitting that dreaded plateau, we’re looking to the stars to tell us the next workout we should try, and the stars have some pretty good ideas. And to make it easier on you, we put together a list of our favorite Obé Fitness classes for you to try and included the gear you’ll need to crush it.
WorkoutsPopSugar

Feel the Burn in Your Abs With This 15-Minute Weight Plate Workout From Kelsey Wells

You are probably used to using weight plates to load up barbells or on the leg press machine at the gym, but this piece of strength training equipment is much more versatile than you might think. Take this weight plate workout from NASM-certified personal trainer and Sweat trainer Kelsey Wells. Wells put together a 15-minute ab burnout using a weight plate that will target your core and strengthen your abdominal muscles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy