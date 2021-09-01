The Best Way to Cook Bacon Is Actually the Easiest
All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Bacon is a mainstay in my weekend life, as I’m sure it is for many folks. I guess during the week, too, if we’re being honest here; but when I’m enjoying bacon on the weekends, I go for it and cook them up one package at a time. In a pan, on a griddle, in the oven. I’ve tried most conventional methods, and I’m here to share the best way to cook bacon is in the oven. On a cooling rack. On a foil- or parchment-lined baking sheet.greatist.com
