The Best Way to Cook Bacon Is Actually the Easiest

Greatist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Bacon is a mainstay in my weekend life, as I’m sure it is for many folks. I guess during the week, too, if we’re being honest here; but when I’m enjoying bacon on the weekends, I go for it and cook them up one package at a time. In a pan, on a griddle, in the oven. I’ve tried most conventional methods, and I’m here to share the best way to cook bacon is in the oven. On a cooling rack. On a foil- or parchment-lined baking sheet.

RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Bologna Salad And What Does It Taste Like?

Bologna salad, like the bologna from which it's made, has been saddled with a rather unfortunate rap. It looks like the blame may belong to a man by the name of Alfred E. Smith. Smith served as both the 45th and 47th governor of the state of New York, as well as the Democratic Party contender who lost the 1928 presidential election to Herbert Hoover (via National Governors Association). According to S. Clyde Weaver Meats, during his gubernatorial terms, Smith had a habit of using the word bologna to refer to alleged lies told by his political rivals.
Piña Colada Cake Recipe

Piña Colada Cake Recipe

If you like the taste of pineapple and coconut – just like I do – then this quick Piña Colada cake is perfect for you! Very easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box yellow cake mix. 1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained.
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe – Tasty Hamburger Bake

This Cheeseburger Casserole bake recipe is loaded with bacon, pickles, mustard, and cheddar cheese – just like a hamburger but without the bun, a delicious dinner. This Cheeseburger Casserole recipe makes 6 serves. 1 serving has 4g net carbs. Store leftover Cheeseburger Casserole in the fridge for up to 4...
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
Recipeshunker.com

Creamy Ramen Is This Fall's Must-Try Noodle Soup

When you're in a pinch, you can always count on instant ramen for a quick and tasty meal. After all, it takes just a few minutes to make, which can be an actual lifesaver during busy days. It also doesn't hurt that it's inexpensive and offers the perfect canvas for delicious add-ins, should you feel inspired to customize the dish. That said, the next time you want to hack your instant noodles, you may want to try TikTok-inspired creamy ramen.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

My New Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe? It's 90 Years Old and Comes From My Great-Grandma

When I inherited my mom's recipe box, I mostly knew what I'd find: her pecan-heavy riff on fresh cranberry-oat cookies; three or four versions of monkey bread; the sukiyaki I'd request for dinner almost every week; lots of recipes for her beloved bulgur wheat. One of the biggest surprises was totally unfamiliar — to my knowledge, it had never been mentioned, let alone baked. The card was in my aunt's handwriting, labeled "Grandma Anderson's Sour Cream Cookies." A cookie connection to my great-grandmother, who died more than 30 years before I was born? I had to bake them.
Crisp Peanut Butter Cookies

Crisp Peanut Butter Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These peanut butter cookies, made with just the right proportion of granulated and brown sugars, are crisp, shortbread-like, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness just like what you find at San Francisco’s Miette Bakery. Adapted from Meg Ray | Miette | Chronicle, 2011.
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Cook a Delicious Meat Sauce From Scratch

When we think of meat sauce, the first thing that likely comes to mind is a thick and delicious Italian ragú. However, there are many variations of meat sauce that incorporate many different types of meat and bases for the sauce. Some meat sauces have ground beef, while others might call for pork, lamb, or chicken. Tomatoes are a common base for meat sauces, but some recipes use cream, yogurt, or even nuts.
Creamy Strawberry Pie Recipe

Creamy Strawberry Pie Recipe

My nonna Angela used to say: the key to an easy life is flexibility – be the Italian olive tree that bends in the wind and not the English oak that snaps. So, I always try to have prepared dessert in the freezer that will be an ideal treat for unexpected guests or each time when we have a good day and we want to finish it with a nice dessert like this creamy strawberry pie.
No-Bake Pineapple Pie

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
Zucchini Parmesan Pasta

Zucchini Parmesan Pasta

Pasta nights are always happy nights at our house. Our entire family loves a good pasta dinner and we are currently loving this Zucchini Parmesan Pasta. I have been making it on repeat because our garden is producing massive amounts of zucchini and yellow squash right now. I love making...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Grilled BBQ Pulled Pork & Sweet Corn Pizza.

This pulled pork pizza is loaded with fresh sweet corn, barbecue sauce, herbs, cheeses and pickled onions. So delicious and flavorful!. This is a big big favorite in our house. Pizza on the grill? Check. BBQ pulled pork, all saucy and tangy and wonderful? Check again. Super sweet and crisp corn, at its peak flavor? Major check.

