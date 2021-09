Sterling Archer and his cantankerous spy crew are back for Archer’s twelfth season, which wastes no time getting these special agents back to work and getting their hands dirty. Unfortunately, the gang doesn’t get a chance to celebrate their recent successes and a scrappier and more desperate version of the team is sent out to resolve some international incidents. For the first time in ages, The Agency is left with minimal resources and pushed to more dangerous and impoverished corners of the world. Suddenly an arrogant attitude and disregard for safety may not be enough to keep Sterling Archer safe, especially when the disposition of his team and their public image continue to experience radical changes.