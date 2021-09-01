Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’

Posted by 
Weekender
Weekender
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uf0D_0bjsa1zl00
FILE - Producer Mike Richards poses in the pressroom at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments. Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and disparaging comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony Pictures Television, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The lag between Richards’ Aug. 20 decision to step down as host and Sony’s announcement Tuesday was filled with speculation about why the studio was keeping him on. “Jeopardy!” fans called him unsuitable for the venerated show, and there were reports of dissatisfaction by staffers.

“Richards has been perceived as damaged goods since the moment the scandal broke,” said crisis public relations expert Eden Gillott, referring to Richards’ podcast remarks. “It’s surprising that Sony kept Richards on as executive producer for as long as it did.”

In her memo, Prete said she will work with Richards’ interim replacement, Michael Davies, until further notice. Davies produces ABC’s “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.”

James Holzhauer, a “Jeopardy!” champion who mocked Richards when he surrendered the host job, weighed in Tuesday.

“Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no,” Holzhauer tweeted.

The short-lived Richards era caught the attention of comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell (CNN’s “United Shades of America”).

“I really want the “Tiger King” style documentary on this whole thing,” Bell posted on Twitter.

Richards had signed an overall development deal with Sony in 2019, and was announced as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” in May 2020.

He quickly became controversial when he went from behind-the-scenes to Sony’s pick for host of “Jeopardy!” — even before his 2013-14 podcast comments demeaning women and making stereotypical remarks about Asian, Jews and others surfaced.

Anointing Richards as successor to the admired Alex Trebek was a questionable choice to some, especially since the studio had conducted a splashy search with guest hosts that included actors, sports figures, journalists — and Richards.

Questions were raised about whether Richards had put his finger on the scale in favor of himself, and whether he had the gravitas that was seen in other candidates, such as fan favorite LeVar Burton. The decision to bypass a person of color or a woman for the flagship show also was criticized, although guest host Mayim Bialik was named host for prime-time “Jeopardy!” specials.

The episodes that Richards taped during his short tenure as host are scheduled to air when the show returns for its 38th season starting Sept. 13; a do-over with a substitute host would be a slap at the contestants and further undermine the show.

Richards largely had game and reality shows on his resume, but “Jeopardy!” is widely regarded as something more: A contest that adheres to civility and is won on the basis of knowledge, and which had long been stewarded by the dignified Trebek. He died in November 2020 at age 80, shortly after taping his final shows.

Richards’ comments on his “The Randumb Show” podcast were reported by The Ringer website, and the ensuing furor prompted him to announce that staying on as host would be “too much of a distraction for our fans” and wrong for the show.

On the podcast, Richards used derogatory, crude language about women and their bodies and disparaged the homeless, among others.

There also was renewed attention to Richards and his 2009-18 tenure as a producer on “The Price is Right.” Several lawsuits had been filed by former models against the show alleging discriminatory behavior, including one which named Richards. He reportedly was dropped from it before a settlement was reached.

When Richards exited as host, Sony said the podcasts and their contents came as a surprise, vowing to hold him to a standard of “professionalism and respect” as producer.

That Sony failed to properly scrutinize Richards from the start was unsupportable, said Gillott, president of Gillott Communications.

The studio “created turmoil within the organization because it didn’t ask the right questions in its search for a host, hesitated in responding to the controversy, and didn’t sever all ties quickly,” she said.

Comments / 0

Weekender

Weekender

82
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Ap#Abc#Cnn#Asian#Jews#Ringer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLleedaily.com

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host, And Here’s Who She Is!

After being through a controversial challenging period, Jeopardy! has officially announced its new guest host, Finally!. The decision was taken right after the sudden wave off of the earlier host- Mike Richard’s unforeseen goodbye, which left the fans and Sony in a state of sudden shock. Who’s chosen to be...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Future On Jeopardy!

As the battle wages on over who will fill the footprints of the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek nearly a year after his death, new information first reported by TMZ has shed light on the game show's casting process — or lack thereof. As the gossip site reported on August 25, it seems that the show's rotating cast of guest hosts — among which included beloved actor and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, NBC anchor Robin Roberts, and actor Mayim Bialik (who ultimately landed the gig for NBC primetime specials) — was more of a sham than not.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Takes Major Shot at Ken Jennings After Permanent Host Announcement

No one can tease you better than your friends. This is true even if you’re an iconic champion of the famous quiz show, “Jeopardy!”. This fact of life must have become very clear to Ken Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It was on that day that news broke that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik had been chosen as the new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” Jennings took to social media to share his thoughts about being passed over for the job that many fans of the show wanted him to land.
NFLCNN

'Jeopardy!' clue: The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Explains Why He’s Taken Shots at Mike Richards After Producer, Host’s Ousting

On Tuesday night, legendary Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer took another shot at disgraced executive producer turned host Mike Richards after his recent ousting. Even before Richards stepped down as Jeopardy! host, Holzhauer made his feelings clear about the hire. Sony Pictures executives allowed Richards to return to his original role as producer. However, earlier today, Sony execs announced to the game show’s staff that Richards would not retain his original position. Holzhauer heard the news and chimed in on the matter once again tonight.
TV & VideosPopculture

Sony Pictures Television Issues Statement on 'Jeopardy!' Host Mike Richards' Exit

Sony Pictures Television has released a statement following Mike Richards' exit as the new permanent host of Jeopardy!. The network has chosen to stand by Richards' decision, adding that it was "surprised" to learn of the host's rocky past. “We support Mike’s decision to step down as host,” Sony Pictures TV said. “We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

Inside Jeopardy!'s Search for a New Host After Mike Richards' Sudden Exit

We'll take unpredictable game shows for 200, please. Just when fans thought Jeopardy! had a plan for the new season, host Mike Richards announced on Aug. 20 that he would be stepping down from part of his duties after apologizing for past sexist remarks made on a podcast. Despite the turn of events, he remains an executive producer on the series. "Over the last several days, it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," Mike said in a statement to E! News. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today." Now, as the search...

Comments / 0

Community Policy