Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elton John pairs with Nicki, Miley, many more on new album

Posted by 
Weekender
Weekender
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hb8JH_0bjsZt1V00
FILE - Elton John is seen after performing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” nominated for the award for best original song from “Rocketman” at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John is releasing an album of collaborations with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder. “The Lockdown Sessions,” a collection of 16 songs featuring John with artists from Dua Lipa to the late Glen Campbell, will be released on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John is releasing an album of collaborations with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

“The Lockdown Sessions,” a collection of 16 songs featuring John with artists from Dua Lipa to the late Glen Campbell, will be released on Oct. 22 by Interscope Records, the label announced Wednesday.

The pandemic project was spurred by John having to pause his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in March 2020, and by his Apple Music talk show “Rocket Hour,” through which he got to know many of the artists he would work with.

The tracks were recorded with the artists remote from each other in some cases, together with safety precautions in others.

John said it pushed him into very unfamiliar musical territory, dipping into hip-hop, country and electronic dance music, sometimes in the same song.

“I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this,” he said in a statement announcing the album. “At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

The opening track with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” was released earlier this month.

John takes the lead on some of the tracks, including duets with Brandi Carlile and Eddie Vedder, and is a featured guest on others, including previously released recordings with Rina Sawayama and Surfaces.

Comments / 0

Weekender

Weekender

82
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Miley
Person
Young Thug
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Nas
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#File Elton John#The Dolby Theatre#Ap Photo#Interscope Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Elton John Announces New Album, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Brace yourselves, Elton John fans. Put on your shades, your wig, and feather boa because the Rocket Man announced today (September 1) that he’s releasing his new album, The Lockdown Sessions, on October 22. The new record, which is a collection of collaborations recorded remotely during the 2020 lockdown, will...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Bieber Lead / Beyonce, Cardi B, Silk Sonic, & Lil Nas X Named [Full List]

It’s that time of year again. The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 will be heating up screens on September 12 live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hailed as one of the most important days on the Pop music calendar, all eyes are on who is up for coveted honors at the show’s 37th instalment. Especially with MTV soldiering on with gender-neutral categories.
MusicWFAA

New Music Releases August 13: Lizzo & Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly, Elton John & Dua Lipa and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lizzo returned in full force, launching her new era with the anticipated single "Rumors" -- featuring Cardi B and a stunning, Greek goddess-themed video -- Iggy Azalea marked the End of an Era with her farewell album, and Machine Gun Kelly continued his nonstop 2021 with a new track, "papercuts."
MusicBillboard

Justin Bieber Jumping on a Remix of WizKid's 'Essence,' His Personal 'Song of the Summer'

WizKid announced Thursday (Aug. 12) that Justin Bieber will be featured on a remix of his Afrobeats hit "Essence," which also features singer Tems. The Nigerian superstar teased "something special" was coming on his socials before announcing an official remix featuring the Canadian pop star, which is set to drop at midnight ET. "Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer," Bieber wrote on Instagram while sharing a graphic featuring all three artists' names on top of the song's title.
Musicwpr.org

Elton John & Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'

A late contender to the song of the summer discourse, "Cold Heart" is almost a mad libs of pop music: What happens when you take one of the greatest hitmakers of all time (and several of his songs), pop's current It Girl and a much-loved Australian dance music trio? You get a roller rink-ready jam that feels as if it's been around for decades. PNAU provides the four-on-the-floor backing track to a remix that seamlessly splits vocal duties between modern disco queen Dua Lipa and Elton John; she sings the refrain of "Rocket Man" while the latter lends vocal samples from "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride" and "Where's The Shoorah?" It's a song of flips that feels warm and familiar, as if your best friends were standing at the door to the dance club, pulling back a curtain and welcoming you inside.
Musicmix929.com

Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat join lineup of performers for MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes and Doja Cat have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Shawn will be singing his latest single, “Summer of Love,” while Doja will deliver an “eye-capturing performance” of a yet-to-be-announced song. Shawn is up for the Best Pop honor this year, while Doja is vying for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.
MusicSFGate

Elton John Unveils 'Lockdown Sessions' Collaborations Album, With Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, More

Elton John has announced the forthcoming release of “The Lockdown Sessions,” an album of collaborations recorded remotely over the last 18 months, out October 22, featuring more than 20 collaborators, including Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Years & Years, Young Thug, and others — including an apparently posthumous duet with country legend Glen Campbell.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, others to perform at 2021 VMAs

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): This year's biggest stars will be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!As per Variety, on Wednesday, MTV announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs. Many more...
Musicpapermag.com

Elton John's New Album Features All Your Faves

Prior to the pandemic, Elton John was getting ready to retire from performing altogether. Smack dab in the middle of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, lockdown forced the legendary pop star to cut it short and abruptly change plans. Luckily, this provided Elton with a whole host of new opportunities to collaborate with a wide variety of artists in what go on to form his latest album, The Lockdown Sessions.
CelebritiesShelbyville News

Lil Nas X confirms collaborations with Elton John, Miley Cyrus and more

Lil Nas X has confirmed Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus will feature on his debut album. The 22-year-old star will release his LP 'Montero' on 17 September and he's now unveiled the full tracklisting, which also includes collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat. Nas announced...
Musicwcsx.com

Elton John Announces New Album With Stacked All-Star Guest Lineup

UPDATE 9/1/2021 1:55 PM ET: Elton John has announced a new album, The Lockdown Sessions, which features a stacked all-star list of guests including Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa and more. The album is due out on October 22 with the full tracklisting and guest...
MusicNew Haven Register

Drake Releases New Album 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake has released his long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track album features collaborations with Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Travis Scott and more. Beyond the listed features, Nicki Minaj appears for a spoken word cameo on “Papi’s Home,” while “Champagne Poetry” samples the Beatles’ “Michelle,” crediting John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers.
Musicuncrazed.com

Sir Elton John Announces New Album Featuring Huge Artists

Sir Elton John has announced the release of a new collaborations album titled The Lockdown Sessions. The 74-year-old singer announced the new album on September 1, which will include 16-tracks with features from the likes of Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus. In a statement released, John revealed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy