Netflix announces date ‘Seinfeld’ arrives on the streaming service

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News
 7 days ago
All nine seasons of “Seinfeld” will be available to watch on Netflix beginning Oct. 1, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The beloved Manhattan-set sitcom co-created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David released 180 episodes between 1989 and 1998.

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing.

“We really got carried away, I guess,” Seinfeld continued. “I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Known lovingly as “the show about nothing,” the NBC series starred Seinfeld as Jerry, Jason Alexander as George, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine and Michael Richards as Kramer.

“This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in a statement.

“But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

