Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Here’s one way Apple will try to make iPhone battery life last longer

By Jacob Siegal
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAWRI_0bjsZhg100

Every year or two, Apple makes major changes to the iPhone. Back in 2014, the iPhone 6 was the first iPhone with a 4.7-inch display. In 2016, Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack. In 2017, Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X. And in 2020, Apple brought back flat edges on the iPhone 12. When we speak about the evolution of the iPhone over the last decade, these are what come to mind. But they wouldn’t be nearly as meaningful if not for the smaller quality of life changes Apple has implemented along the way. For example, the stunning, 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max would be fairly pointless if the battery died after two hours of use. That’s why a new Apple patent about saving iPhone battery life has piqued our interest.

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZiwP_0bjsZhg100

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon’s best price!

Price: $89.00
You Save: $40.00 (31%)
Buy Now

Apple might give iPhone battery life a boost

This week, Apple was granted a patent (spotted by AppleInsider ) for an “attention detection service.” The service will check to see whether or not a user is paying attention to the device. If it finds that the user is not paying attention, it can take action to reduce energy consumption.

Apple devices already have a number of features in place to conserve energy. The most obvious is the Auto-Lock setting. You can choose to have your iPhone’s screen automatically lock after a set amount of time. There is also an attention detection feature that will stop the display from dimming when it detects your gaze. But the screen won’t actually lock until it hits the time limit.

In theory, enhancing attention detection to better recognize when you are actively engaged with your iPhone sounds like a great idea. I actually turned off Auto-Lock altogether because I can’t stand when my phone goes to sleep on me while I am trying to read a recipe or put my phone down while I’m in the middle of writing a text. It takes an instant to unlock my phone, but it still bugs me.

That said, I imagine I might be rather unique in this regard. I know plenty of people who seem to be completely oblivious to the fact that their phones are sitting around unlocked, sucking up battery for minutes or hours because they simply forgot to hit the side button.

If Apple does choose to implement this system into its devices, I only hope that it’s optional, like Auto-Lock. You can check out the patent to learn more about how Apple’s attention detective service.

The post Here’s one way Apple will try to make iPhone battery life last longer appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

BGR.com

BGR.com

238K+
Followers
5K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Iphone 12#Iphone 6#Appleinsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but reports suggest iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign according to the supply chain — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, 120Hz refresh display, extra battery life, camera, and...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone Flip rumors: Apple's foldable iPhone showed off in new concept art

Apple's next smartphone, said to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to debut during the tech giant's next event in September. The iPhone 13 could be a noteworthy upgrade from Apple's earlier iPhones with a new design and updated camera for a similar price point to the iPhone 12 (here's how the rumored iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12). Although we could see the iPhone 13 in the next few months, Apple could also have interesting plans for a foldable iPhone rumored to be called the iPhone Flip. The latest buzz from YouTuber ConceptsiPhone shows concept art of the possible foldable Apple phone coming in four different color options: blue, red, gold and green. But, according to recent gossip from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we may not see the iPhone Flip for another two to three years.
Cell PhonesCNET

Will there be an iPhone 13? Apple's new iPhone could be clouded with bad luck

Will the next iPhone actually be called the iPhone 13, or will Apple go with something a little less superstitious, like the iPhone 12S? Although we won't have any official details until Apple's rumored September event, the latest buzz says the tech giant may not heed superstition and could name its new smartphone after the traditionally unlucky number.
Cell Phonesgoodhousekeeping.com

How to share things wirelessly from your phone

While the earliest smartphones and tablets were designed as add-ons to regular computers, modern devices are truly independent. You don’t need to connect an iPhone or Android device to your PC to set it up and, for the most part, your music, photos and documents can be synchronised automatically. From...
ElectronicsMacworld

Apple Watch: Buy now or wait?

There’s no bad time to buy an Apple Watch, but there are better and worse times. Apple releases new Apple Watch models (called “series”) on a yearly cadence, and the price rarely changes by all that much. So to avoid buying an Apple Watch that is outdated after just a few weeks, you want to time it right.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

iPhone 13 release date revealed in new leak, and you’d better start saving

Apple is gearing up to launch another batch of iPhones next month. The California company traditionally unveils its latest flagship handsets in September, though that release schedule had to be delayed for several weeks in 2020 due to delays caused by the pandemic. Tipters, however, seem to think Apple is back on track with the iPhone 13.
Cell PhonesCNET

Is an iPhone 11 worth buying in 2021? Here's what to consider

Apple's iPhone 11 is now almost two years old, and with the rumored iPhone 13 on the way, is it still a good idea to buy the older iPhone? It's a fair question to consider, especially since the iPhone 11, which launched at $799, has since been discounted to $599 on Apple's website. Beyond price and your personal budget, the decision could depend on what features you need in a smartphone. You may even consider buying an iPhone 12 or an iPhone SE instead.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to check battery health on iPhone

"How to check battery health on iPhone" is an oft-asked question on Google among iPhone users who want to analyze the potency of their phone's battery. Over time, as iPhone owners routinely charge their iOS devices, the battery's health will gradually deteriorate. There are signs that you can look out...
Cell PhonesCNET

Should you still buy an iPhone 12? The iPhone 13 may not be best for everyone

It's easy to fall into the trend of always wanting the latest iPhone, even though that may not be the best choice for your needs (or budget). Apple next iPhone, which we expect to be called the iPhone 13, should be unveiled at the company's fall event rumored to be in September. But depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

iPhone 13 Might Leverage LEO Satellites To Make Calls And Send Texts In Low Signal Areas

Apple's iPhone 13 is expected to slightly refresh the exterior and add significant changes under the hood compared to the current-generation iPhone 12 family. In addition to an expected A15 Bionic SoC, doubled internal storage across the board, and a faster 5G modem, highly reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo alleges that the family will bring a significant boost in connectivity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy