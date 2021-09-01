Hometown Broadcasting Sports Wednesday 9/1/21

Cancel
Brandon Woodruff delivered six quality innings and Lorenzo Cain homered while driving in a pair of runs as the Brewers beat the Giants 6-2 Tuesday night to extend the National League Central-leading Brewers’ advantage over the second-place Reds to 10 games after Cincinnati was rained out on Tuesday. The only time the Brewers enjoyed a plusher cushion in their division was in 2011, when they led by as many as 10 1/2 games on their way to setting a club record with 96 regular-season victories.

