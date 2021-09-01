Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

“They don’t know their workers”

nwlaborpress.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Woods says Nabisco is not the company it used to be. Woods, who got his start in the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers (BCTGM) as a lead maintenance mechanic in a flour mill in Knoxville, Tennessee, is today secretary-treasurer of the national union, and the lead negotiator trying to bargain a new master labor contract for 1,000 workers at five Nabisco locations around the United States. Don McIntosh of the Northwest Labor Press spoke with him by phone Aug. 26.

nwlaborpress.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#The National Union#The Northwest Labor Press#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyCitizen Online

Spadafore: Workers must seize their power

We are in a time of upheaval. Workers are at the razor’s edge, and they have had enough. The pandemic has exposed the frayed workplaces that have existed for many years where employers would rather cut their workers short by paying the minimum without any regard for their lives or wellbeing. Wages have been stagnant for 50 years and workers are at their limit for what they will take. Things are beginning to shift in our inequitable economic system. Workers are tired of being taken for granted.
Portland, ORnwlaborpress.org

Nationwide Nabisco strike intensifies

The strike that began Aug. 10 at the Portland Nabisco bakery is turning into a closely watched nationwide struggle against corporate greed. Joining Portland, other members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers (BCTGM) shut down Nabisco bakeries in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 16 and Chicago on Aug. 19, as well as distribution centers near Denver and Atlanta. All told about 1,000 BCTGM members are on strike.
BusinessWashington Post

Welcome to September and the ‘I don’t know’ economy

Nicole Jones had September circled on her calendar for months, marking when life would return to normal. Her four kids would be back in school, so she could go back to work. But it’s not turning out that way. Her oldest son had to return home, evacuating from Xavier University of Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida, and it’s not clear when schools will reopen. Her high-schooler and 8-year-old just started classes, but there is drama over mask-wearing. Plus, there’s no after-school child care available because there aren’t enough staffers and bus drivers.
Ontario, CAiecn.com

Committed to helping workers gain power at Amazon

By Robert Martinez, Teamsters Local 63 member based in Ontario, CA. He has worked in the logistics industry since 1999. Over the past several decades, the Inland Empire has become a massive logistics hub. Vast swaths of land once worked by pickers in fields have turned into warehouse after warehouse and their endless stream of delivery trucks and other vehicles. Our region’s largest employer, Amazon, has led this transformation and the effects of its explosive growth are evident. The company’s dominance in e-commerce and logistics is driving down worker and community standards with an employment model of high turnover, high rates of injury, and low wages. This is not the future we want for our region’s working families. Thankfully, there is a better way — change through organizing.
Labor Issuesexpressnews.com

Tomlinson: Labor Day is for celebrating worker solidarity through unions

Happy Labor Day, raise your glass to the union organizers who brought you the 40-hour week and the weekend. What? Didn’t you know the first Monday of September is a celebration of organized labor? As loyal readers know, I’ve been dredging up under-reported historical facts lately, and the long weekend that marks the unofficial end of summer was created by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor in 1894.
New Jersey Statecity-countyobserver.com

History of Labor Day

Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.
Labor IssuesWashington Post

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

NORFOLK, Va. — When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer — at least to the United Auto Workers local leaders who recommended it to their members: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.
WorldWNCY

‘We don’t know it’: Salvadorans fret over looming bitcoin adoption

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – In the main handicraft market of El Salvador’s capital, traders complain that with a week to go before bitcoin becomes legal tender, no officials have come to explain how it will work or what benefits it may bring. The sense of unease extends beyond San Salvador’s...
Labor IssuesQuad-Cities Times

State of the unions: Unions represent tens of thousands of Quad-Cities workers, though numbers are declining

David Buller watched someone die on the job. Then his manager told him to get back to work. “I'm sitting down with my head in my hands because I just watched a 30-foot piece of metal go through this guy's head,” said Buller, now the president of the Quad City Area Labor-Management Council (QCALM). “The ambulance wasn't even there and (my manager) was telling me to get my a-- back to work or he was going to fire me.”
PoliticsFox News

Tucker: We don't know who the Afghan refugees are

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on August 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We are starting to learn the names tonight of the 13 American servicemen who were killed yesterday in that bombing in Kabul. The father of one of them, one of the slain Marines joins us in just a moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy