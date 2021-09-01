“They don’t know their workers”

By Robert Martinez, Teamsters Local 63 member based in Ontario, CA. He has worked in the logistics industry since 1999. Over the past several decades, the Inland Empire has become a massive logistics hub. Vast swaths of land once worked by pickers in fields have turned into warehouse after warehouse and their endless stream of delivery trucks and other vehicles. Our region’s largest employer, Amazon, has led this transformation and the effects of its explosive growth are evident. The company’s dominance in e-commerce and logistics is driving down worker and community standards with an employment model of high turnover, high rates of injury, and low wages. This is not the future we want for our region’s working families. Thankfully, there is a better way — change through organizing.