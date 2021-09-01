“They don’t know their workers”
David Woods says Nabisco is not the company it used to be. Woods, who got his start in the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers (BCTGM) as a lead maintenance mechanic in a flour mill in Knoxville, Tennessee, is today secretary-treasurer of the national union, and the lead negotiator trying to bargain a new master labor contract for 1,000 workers at five Nabisco locations around the United States. Don McIntosh of the Northwest Labor Press spoke with him by phone Aug. 26.nwlaborpress.org
