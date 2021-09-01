Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Opinions Voiced on Desloge Trash Fee

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaw adds the discussion also centered on tailoring the fee to the individual household in relation to the amount of trash picked up. The size of the proposed container that would be used, 96 gallon, was also a concern for many. The next step is for Desloge aldermen to take this information and make an informed decision on whether or not to approve the new fee which could be around $14 a month for the weekly service. In the second half of the meeting Desloge aldermen also approved the property tax rate for the town. The new rate is at .4085 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The old rate was .4223 cents.

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Baldwin County, GAUnion-Recorder

Commissioners vote 3-2 for property tax hike

Property taxes are going up in Baldwin County. The five-member Baldwin County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to increase property taxes by 8.90% during a special called meeting Wednesday morning at the county government complex in Milledgeville. Commission chairman Henry R. Craig, vice chairman Johnny H. Westmoreland and Commissioner Sammy...
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati Herald

City Council votes ‘no’ on vaccine passport ban

CINCINNATI — City Council on Tuesday voted down a proposed ban on “vaccine passports,” leaving the door open for private businesses to require their patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Republican Betsy Sundermann, who introduced the ban as a motion and became the only vote in its favor, argued...
Howe, TXKTEN.com

Howe City Council approves water rate increase

HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — On Tuesday evening, the Howe City Council voted to raise the city's water and sewer rates by 5 percent. This is the first rate hIke the city has imposed in nine years. "The last increase that we did was quite significant, it was a total of...
Desloge, MODaily Journal

Desloge board hears concerns over possible trash removal fees

Residents of Desloge had the opportunity to have their voices heard about possible trash removal fees during Tuesday night’s public hearing. As of now, the city does not charge fees for trash removal. But the members of the Board of Aldermen are considering an estimated charge of $14 per month per household. No decisions have been made yet.
PoliticsMining Journal

Trash is no way to fund a city

The ongoing debate over expanding a landfill in Wayne County should serve as a warning to other communities overly dependent on one source of revenue. In the case of the Downriver city of Riverview, that revenue source is trash. It has long filled its coffers from a landfill that residents call “Mt. Trashmore.” City officials want to expand the site, ensuring its continued use years into the future. Some residents, and many from neighboring communities, aren’t keen to make it bigger, which would require cutting into the city’s golf course.
Politicsnny360.com

Wilna board acts on code violations

CARTHAGE — The clock is ticking for several property owners in the town to clean up their properties and make structures safe or the town will step in. After hearing from several interested parties concerning unsafe buildings in the town of Wilna, the Town Board passed a resolution Monday to move forward on dealing with four of the properties in violation.
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Will officials consider rental owners and their dreams?

One of the greatest moments in life is when one can purchase real estate. This type of personal achievement takes many years for most. For our family, it required over 30 years of professional dedication to achieve a dream of owning a property in Breckenridge. With that in mind, the thought of having property rights diminished in any way by public policy is very disappointing.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

CMU Trash Routes For Labor Day

The Labor Day Holliday means a few changes in work schedules for many businesses, and that includes the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Refuse Department. Residential Customers with a Monday Route are asked to hold their trash an additional day. The Monday trash routes for Labor day will be picked up on Tuesday, September 7th, along with the normal Tuesday routes.
Politicslaconianh.gov

Curbside Trash Pickup Delay

The 2021 Labor Day holiday is observed Monday, September 6th. There will be A ONE (1) DAY DELAY in curbside collection during that week; Monday collections will be on Tuesday, Tuesday collections will be on Wednesday, etc. For questions or more information, please call the Department of Public Works at...
Lee County, ALcitizenofeastalabama.com

Financial help available to rural Lee County citizens

Help is available for individuals in unincorporated Lee County who are experiencing financial stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lee County Commission teamed up with the Alabama Rural Ministry to offer up to $1,500 in assistance for rental, mortgage, and utility costs. The Emergency Housing and Utility...
Johnston County, NCMy Daily Record.com

Help available for residents fiscally Impacted by COVID-19

SMITHFIELD — Residents of Johnston County who have fallen behind on rent or utility payments because of economic factors caused by COVID-19 are urged to apply for financial relief through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). More than $12 million remains available to eligible Johnston County tenants through ERAP, which launched earlier this year as part of federal economic recovery legislation.
West Hurley, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Communities voice opinions about West Hurley plan

Residents raised alarms over a proposed Dunkin’ drive-thru at the corner of Routes 28 and 375 in West Hurley and its impact to traffic, safety, garbage and aesthetics at the gateway to Woodstock and surrounding Catskill Mountain communities. Dozens spoke at the August 30 continuation of the Hurley Planning Board public hearing on the Dunkin,’ formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, at the corner where a travel agency and an Allstate insurance office now exist in West Hurley. Plans are for that building to be demolished to make way for the Dunkin . . .
Morgan County, GAMorgan County Citizen

County Commissioners save RV tenants from eviction

Eight RV tenants have been living full-time on the campground at the intersection of Apalachee River Road and U.S. Highway 278 and were given 14 days to vacate the premises by county planning officials. However, the Morgan County Board of Commissioners stepped in to grant the tenants an extension while the property owner applies for a zoning change with the county to allow long-term RV tenants on the campground.
Maryland Statecbslocal.com

Mayor Scott Joins Community Advocates To Promote Maryland Homeowners Property Tax Credit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders and community advocates joined Tuesday to raise awareness of the Maryland Homeowners Property Tax Credit among city residents. The tax credit is eligible for homeowners whose gross household income is less than $60,000. The Credit is provided based on the amount by which the property tax exceeds a percentage of the household’s income, the mayor’s office said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy