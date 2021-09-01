Opinions Voiced on Desloge Trash Fee

Shaw adds the discussion also centered on tailoring the fee to the individual household in relation to the amount of trash picked up. The size of the proposed container that would be used, 96 gallon, was also a concern for many. The next step is for Desloge aldermen to take this information and make an informed decision on whether or not to approve the new fee which could be around $14 a month for the weekly service. In the second half of the meeting Desloge aldermen also approved the property tax rate for the town. The new rate is at .4085 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The old rate was .4223 cents.