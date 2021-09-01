Cancel
Dineo Seshee Bopape on How Art Comes to Life

By Ross Simonini
artreview.com
Cover picture for the article“Sometimes it’s more about resting. Things flow easier when there’s less pressure.”. At the Sharjah Biennial in 2017, Dineo Seshee Bopape exhibited away from the main exhibition galleries, in a dusty, sun-beaten courtyard. When I came upon her presentation, it didn’t immediately register as art; more like the ruins of a local shrine, with modest ritual offerings: a stack of burnt bricks, chunks of coal on torn strips of crumpled foil and plastic water bottles half-full of pale liquid. The space felt used. Later on, when I wandered past the site at night, its eerie power was amplified by moonlight.

