Jefferson County, MO

Cadet Man Injured in 3 Vehicle Wreck

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Cadet, 33 year old Jason Missey, is suffering from moderate injuries following a 3 vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. State troopers say it happened shortly after 3 o'clock on Highway 21 at Britton Road. That's where Missey rear ended a truck being driven by 40 year old Shane Portell of Cadet, then spun around and hit a car being driven by 70 year old Stephen Luebbers of Potosi. All 3 drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Portell and Luebbers were not injured. Missey was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

www.kfmo.com

