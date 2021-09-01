Cadet Man Injured in 3 Vehicle Wreck

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Cadet, 33 year old Jason Missey, is suffering from moderate injuries following a 3 vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. State troopers say it happened shortly after 3 o'clock on Highway 21 at Britton Road. That's where Missey rear ended a truck being driven by 40 year old Shane Portell of Cadet, then spun around and hit a car being driven by 70 year old Stephen Luebbers of Potosi. All 3 drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Portell and Luebbers were not injured. Missey was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.