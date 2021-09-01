Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers sign 10 players to practice squad

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the team has signed the following players to the practice squad:. Yelder spent time this past offseason with the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Football Team. He originally entered the league as a college free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Yelder has appeared in 14 career games, all with the Kansas City Chiefs, making 10 receptions for 86 yards. The Louisville, Kentucky, native played collegiately at Western Kentucky.

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryan Griffin#Titans#Practice Squad#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wr#Cb Herb Miller#Potoa E Dl#The New Orleans Saints#The Kansas City Chiefs#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Tom Brady’s Son Jack, 13, Takes His New Job as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ball Boy ‘Very Seriously’

Following in dad’s footsteps! Tom Brady‘s eldest son, Jack, scored a sporty summer job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and is already making an impression. “@Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” the former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of his 13-year-old son beside him on the practice field. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously. … Just like his dad!!”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys rookie mistakenly gives Tom Brady bulletin board material

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa said that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t too mobile. The Dallas Cowboys are looking forward to the 2021 season, considering how they missed out on the playoffs last year. But, they are not in an enviable position, as they face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season-opening game. The last thing the Cowboys need to do is give quarterback and seven-time Lombardi Trophy holder Tom Brady bulletin board material.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Comment About Tom Brady

Father Time is undefeated, but Tom Brady is putting up an incredible fight. Even at 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still leaving his teammates in awe. On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told the media that he hasn’t yet seen a drop-off in Brady’s skillset.
NFLBleacher Report

Bucs' Tom Brady Says He'll Retire If He's Not a 'Championship-Level Quarterback'

There's not exactly much precedent for 44-year-old quarterbacks coming off their seventh career Super Bowl title, but Tom Brady provided something of a timeline to when he may retire. "I'll know when the time's right," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller said in Peter King's Football Morning in America column. "If...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy