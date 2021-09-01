Trip to Perryville Vietnam Memorial

(Farmington, MO) The annual Honor Trip to the National Vietnam Memorial in Perryville will take place tomorrow. The Midwest Veterans Outreach and Patriot Trolley are sponsoring the trip. If you would like to be a part of the trip donations are being accepted and you need to call Jim Williams at 573-664-1180 to reserve your seat. The trip leaves Farmington at 10:30 tomorrow morning from 1101 Maple Street. For more details on tomorrow's trip call Jim Williams at 573-664-1180. Proceeds from the trip will go to assist veterans returning from Afghanistan.