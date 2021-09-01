Henderson Talks Afghanistan Effort

At the end of a week of turmoil from Afghanistan to Austin, award-winning author Jonathan Alter, former Director of the Office of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice Matthew Miller and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon join host Harry Litman to assess the damage and analyze the portents. The four begin with the Texas abortion statute that the Supreme Court refused to enjoin, and the possibility of effective pushback by Congress or the Executive Branch. They then assess the withdrawal in Afghanistan and the diplomatic path ahead before taking up the latest show of force by the Jan. 6 select committee.
