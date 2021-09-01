Cancel
Henderson Talks Afghanistan Effort

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Desloge, MO) Are Americans happy with the way the United States left Afghanistan? Missouri State Representative, Mike Henderson, says he feels our leaders let us down and weren't prepared for the way things have turned out so far.

www.kfmo.com

Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

Rep. Mann Talks Afghanistan, Ag Issues and Infrastructure

With Congress currently on a summer recess, First District Congressman Tracey Mann visited four Flint Hills communities for town halls Monday. In his Manhattan stop, the first term Republican from Quinter stated he’s looking for accountability at all levels for what he called “a debacle” in Afghanistan. Mann said there...
Missouri Statekfmo.com

Missouri VETO Session This Month

(Jeffsron City, MO) Missouri legislators will have the annual Veto session this month. The State Representative for the 117th District, Mike Henderson, says he doesn't anticipate any overrides of bills signed by the Governor however they will discuss the Governor's veto of a few bills that were sent to his desk.
U.S. Politicsdelawarepublic.org

Markell tapped by Biden to lead Afghan resettlement effort

President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term governor from 2009 until 2017, will coordinate with state and local governments, and other organizations to support refugees through the resettlement process. That process is expected to last through the end of the year.
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

From Afghanistan to Austin

At the end of a week of turmoil from Afghanistan to Austin, award-winning author Jonathan Alter, former Director of the Office of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice Matthew Miller and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon join host Harry Litman to assess the damage and analyze the portents. The four begin with the Texas abortion statute that the Supreme Court refused to enjoin, and the possibility of effective pushback by Congress or the Executive Branch. They then assess the withdrawal in Afghanistan and the diplomatic path ahead before taking up the latest show of force by the Jan. 6 select committee.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Those Left In Afghanistan Complain Of Broken U.S. Promises

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Even in the final days of Washington’s chaotic airlift in Afghanistan, Javed Habibi was getting phone calls from the U.S. government promising that the green card holder from Richmond, Virginia, his wife and their four daughters would not be left behind. He was told to stay...
Politicskhqa.com

Governor Parson discusses U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal

JEFFERSON CITY — America's longest war came to end on August 31, as the last aircraft carrying United States troops flew out of Afghanistan. Governor Mike Parson, a U.S. Army Veteran, criticized the Biden administration. He says the administration drafted a poor evacuation plan. "A total meltdown of leadership from...
Kansas StateKWCH.com

Kan. veteran expresses frustration with Afghanistan withdrawal efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterans across the country are still trying to process what’s happening in Afghanistan after attacks at the airport in Kabul killed more than 70, including 13 U.S. military service members. Kansas veteran Pat Proctor said when he served in Afghanistan in 2012, there were discussions of...
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country. McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it...
