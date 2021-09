UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. – We are aware that the Winnona Park siren is stuck in the “on” position. Staff is working now to shut it off. The September test of the Tornado Outdoor Warning Siren System* will happen today (09/01/21) at 5:00 p.m. The test should last approximately one minute. Should the weather become inclement, the test will be postponed until Thursday, 2 September 2021.