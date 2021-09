Tessa Martyn’s former boss recently asked her if she would like to return to work this autumn. Her answer was no. The job was with a child-care program in a middle-class suburb outside Chicago; it shut down in March 2020. Martyn previously thought that even with her worries about COVID-19, she would return this fall, perhaps in a role that limited her exposure to other people. But with the spread of the Delta variant, she is steering clear of the local school where the program is held. “Right now, with this new variant, the school is the worst place to be,” Martyn told me.