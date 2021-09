“Works on Paper, Canvas or Board” has been extended through September. Featuring member’s creative expressions on three mediums — including paintings, drawings, collage, montage and mixed media options. Above left, “Innuendo,” acrylic on canvas by Sandy Obester. Above right, “Triumph at the Pumps,” watercolor on paper by Terri Hazeleur. This is the seventh invitational show in the Highland's 2021 “Artist’s Journey” lineup; the works are impressive! Come experience great art from the hearts of local artists. Due to current emergency circumstances, the Highland will only be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Other times by appointment.