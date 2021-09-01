CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Win a Blu-ray copy of a newly restored version of director Joseph Losey’s 1963 classic, MR. KLEIN

Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the release of a newly restored version of director Joseph Losey’s 1963 classic, MR. KLEIN, STUDIOCANAL is offering three readers the opportunity to win a copy of the film on Blu-Ray when it is released on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital platforms from September 13. Looking and sounding better...

winit.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Delon
Person
Joseph Losey
Person
Robert Klein
Person
Kafka
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Hitchcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copy Of A#Film Director#Studiocanal#Digital#C Sar Awards#German#Le Cercle Rouge#Frenchman#Nazi#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Annette’ Star Marion Cotillard Found It ‘Very Easy’ to Act Opposite a Puppet in Leos Carax’s Film

“Annette,” the film written and scored by brothers Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks that won Leos Carax the best director at the Cannes Film festival, is unorthodox, so it may be fitting that it got its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Aug. 18. The titular character of the film, a baby girl born to singer Ann (Marion Cotillard) and comedian Henry (Adam Driver), is embodied by a lifelike, uncanny puppet. “We think we found a really modern way of doing movie musicals. That’s a talent that we feel is something special,” Russell Mael told Variety at the L.A....
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Michael Caine on His Favorite Films, Going to Hollywood, Avoiding Retirement

Honored this year at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival for his incredible volume of work over six decades, Michael Caine is remarkably down-to-earth as he reflects on lessons learned and how his plans to retire more than 20 years ago just never quite worked out. In addition to winning the KVIFF award for contribution to world cinema, Caine came to the Czech Republic to screen “Best Sellers,” director Lina Roessler’s feature debut, in which he plays a cantankerous writer – a character into whom he says he has real insight as the author of several books of his own,...
NFLPosted by
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Movies: 7 Films That Need to Be in Your Blu-ray Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With two films slated for release this year and an upcoming award at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival, Ridley Scott has a lot to celebrate. The 83-year-old English director’s next release, “The Last Duel,” will premiere at the Italian film festival in September before being released stateside on October 15. And then there’s “House of Gucci” — the highly anticipated crime drama starring Lady...
MoviesWashington Times

Blu-ray movie reviews: ‘Fortune Cookie’ and ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

Here’s a look at a pair of classic films now on Blu-ray and part of the Kino Lorber collection. Fortune Cookie (not rated, 2.35:1 aspect ratio, 126 minutes, $24.95). The first pairing of legendary actors Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau returns to the Blu-ray format with a small group of new extras for cinema connoisseurs.
MoviesPopMatters

Character Actor Edward Everett Horton’s Silent Films Provoke Raucous Laughter

Edward Everett Horton was one of those busy character actors seen all over the place in Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s. Looking a bit stork-y with head and beak thrust forward, he played fluttery, nervous, or dyspeptic characters defined by stammers and double-takes. His fussbudgets were forever worried or scandalized by whatever transpired unless he took a nip or two and turned into a devilish ally. His instantly recognizable voice was used to narrate the “Fractured Fairy Tales” on television’s Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons.
MoviesEmpire

WIN A ‘PARANORMAL ACTIVITY’ LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY BOX SET

Paranormal Activity premiered in 2009 and quickly become a demonic force to be reckoned with, growing into an international horror phenomenon. Scaring the living daylights out of audiences the world over and spawning many a sequel, this monster of a horror hit makes the most mundane into the most terrifying film of its time. The film is getting a Limited Edition Blu-ray release on the 20th September, and we have two of these fantastic box sets up for grabs thanks Second Sight Films.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Guillermo del Toro: The Iconic Filmmaker and his Work

Guillermo del Toro is a complete and intimate study of the life and work of one of modern cinema’s most truly unique directors, whose distinct aesthetic and imagination are unmatched in contemporary film. Widely regarded as one of the most imaginative directors working in cinema today, Guillermo del Toro has...
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Coppola's 1983 Film 'The Outsiders'

"There's gotta be someplace without Greasers or Socs, with just people." Studiocanal and Warner Bros have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age classic The Outsiders, which originally opened in theaters in 1983. This came just four years after Apocalypse Now, and nine years after finishing The Godfather: Part II. Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders is considered the first "Brat Pack" movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe ("The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation"), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There's Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-calibre careers. The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang kills a member of the other. The film is getting a fresh 4k theatrical run in September. Fire it up below.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Caine Honored at Opening of Fully-Live Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival returned to life in a fully live format Friday after a year-long COVID-forced break, with its traditional rousing dance numbers and a lifetime achievement Crystal Globe for Michael Caine. The versatile two-time Oscar winner prompted his third standing ovation from...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Win Dune on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Dune on limited edition Blu-ray, out now, we’ve been given 1 copy to give away on Blu-ray. The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the centre of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever.
Comicswearemoviegeeks.com

Noriaki Yuasa’s THE SNAKE GIRL AND THE SILVER HAIRED WITCH Available on Blu-ray September 21st From Arrow Video

Noriaki Yuasa’s THE SNAKE GIRL AND THE SILVER HAIRED WITCH (1968) will be available on Blu-ray September 21st from Arrow Video. What do you get when Noriaki Yuasa, director of Daiei Studios’ much-beloved Gamera series, makes a monochrome film adaptation of the works of horror manga pioneer Kazuo Umezu (The Drifting Classroom)? The answer is 1968’s The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch, a fantastically phantasmagorical slice of twisted tokusatsu terror ostensibly made for children that will irreparably traumatize any child that sees it!
MoviesEmpire

Win a Copy of "THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD" on Blu-Ray

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD is available on digital download now and on Blu-ray and DVD from 30TH August, and to celebrate the release, we have one Blu-Ray disc up for grabs. Oscar winner Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper reeling from the loss of three young lives she failed to save from a fire. When she comes across a bloodied and traumatized 12-year-old boy, the two set out together to cross miles of thick forest. Braving deadly lightning storms that challenge even Hannah’s well-honed survival skills, they’re unaware of the true dangers they face as they’re hunted by two killers while a massive fiery blaze heads straight for them.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Black Marble, The (Blu-ray Review)

After the critical and commercial failure of The Choirboys in 1977, author Joseph Wambaugh took an active role in the next two adaptations of his books. While The Onion Field garnered a lot of well-deserved attention in 1979, The Black Marble slipped through the cracks the following year. That’s not surprising considering that it wasn’t a serious docudrama like The Onion Field, but rather a return to the blackly comic tone of The Choirboys—or at least to the tone of the book, which was quite different than the film. In this case, the novel The Black Marble and the film are more closely aligned. While there were many classic black comedies released during the 80s, most of them weren’t particularly successful, and unfortunately The Black Marble was no exception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy