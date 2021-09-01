Cancel
Madison County, GA

Madison Co. Library announces news, events

 5 days ago

The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for September:. •Friends News: Book Sale: Friends members only preview sale is Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. Sale open to the public during regular library hours Sept. 10-18. Donations are always welcome. “We can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audiocassettes, or records/LPs,” organizers said. “Shop our used books online in our store on amazon.com from seller madcolib. Thank you for being our Friends!”

