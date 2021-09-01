TAUK Releases Playful, Cinematic Video, "Make Your Move"

Montana-based singer-songwriter Riddy Arman is set to release her self-titled debut album this Friday, September 10, via La Honda Records and Thirty Tigers. She will embark on a tour supporting labelmate Colter Wall this week as well, including shows in Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Columbus, and Indianapolis, followed by an appearance at this year's Americanafest in Nashville (see below for full tour details). Brooklyn Vegan says her music has “a classic-yet-modern country feel, not far removed from recent country trailblazers like Margo Price and Amanda Shires,” and an 8-out-of-10 review of the record in the current issue of UNCUT praises, “Arman's self-titled debut is sparse and gothic, keeping instrumentation minimal enough to leave room for emotion as open as the western skies she works under.”