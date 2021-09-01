Cancel
TAUK Releases Playful, Cinematic Video, "Make Your Move"

gratefulweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of their full-length album Chaos Companion, out September 24th, electro-prog band TAUK brings fans into their whimsical world with a cinematic video that captures their spirit for new track, "Make Your Move." Watch "Make Your Move" here: youtu.be/RR_Vdn9ev10. Directed by Sophia Conger and shot at the Brooklyn Bowl,...

Musicundertheradarmag.com

Lala Lala Shares Video for New Song “Color of the Pool” and Announces New Tour Dates

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, on October 8 via Hardly Art. Now West has shared its second single, “Color of the Pool,” via a video for it featuring a nighttime motorcycle ride. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. Weird Life Films produced the “Color of the Pool” video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

ONF releases ‘Popping’ dance practice video

ONF has released their dance practice video for ‘Popping.’. The boys show their infectious energy in this ‘popping’ choreography. The liveliness in the movements really shine through!. Meanwhile, ‘Popping’ was released back on August 9th as the title track to the album of the same name. Please watch the video,...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Efterklang prep ‘Windflowers,’ share “Dragonfly” video, announce 2022 North American tour

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with their sixth album, Windflowers, which will be out October 8 through City Slang. The trio of Mads Brauer, Rasmus Stolberg and Casper Clausen made it with contributions from Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Bert Cools, Øyunn and Christian Balvig, and it finds them in effervescent synthpop mode, exploring themes of hope and change.
Rock Musicliveforlivemusic.com

TAUK Dares Listeners To “Make Your Move” On Eastern-Tinged Single [Audio]

TAUK has returned with its latest single, “Make Your Move”, set to appear on the band’s forthcoming studio LP, Chaos Companion. The instrumental quartet’s next studio effort is out on September 24th. As promised, Chaos Companion finds the ensemble exploring a range of new sounds. On “Make Your Move”, the...
MusicAlternative Press

Jinjer preview upcoming LP with cinematic “Wallflower” video—watch

Ukrainian prog-metal outfit Jinjer are presenting fans with a new music video for “Wallflower.” The release comes just days ahead of the release of their fourth studio album, due Aug. 27. The single marks the band’s third single from Wallflowers, following “Vortex” and “Mediator.” The band first made the announcement...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Pi’erre Bourne Drops Music Video For “HULU”

Amidst a sold-out tour, Pi’erre Bourne drops the music video for his latest single “HULU.” The song is available on the GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and rapper’s critically acclaimed new project, The Life of Pi’erre 5—available via SossHouse/Interscope Records. Listen to The Life Of Pi’erre 5 HERE. Shot in New York...
Musicgratefulweb.com

My Morning Jacket announce exclusive livestream from first headline tour in 6 yearss

My Morning Jacket are inviting fans from around the world to experience their first headline tour in six years LIVE on September 11 from one of two iconic Forest Hills Stadium shows exclusively via nugs.net. For information on tickets and bundle packages, please visit nugs.net/mymorningjacket. My Morning Jacket recently announced...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Andy McKee Releases New Single "Chattanooga"

Andy McKee — one of the world's finest acoustic guitarists — has released “Chattanooga,” the third offering from Symbol, his first new collection of studio recordings in nearly a decade. Originally released by acclaimed guitarist Preston Reed, “Chattanooga,” has heavily inspired McKee’s playing style. “In my opinion, ‘Chattanooga’ by Preston...
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Wild Feathers To Release "Alvarado" October 8th

The Wild Feathers will release Alvarado on October 8th, 2021 via New West Records. The 12-track set was produced by the band and follows their 2020 career-spanning odds-and-ends collection Medium Rarities. Formed in 2010, The Wild Feathers have released three critically acclaimed studio albums, one live record captured at the historic Ryman Auditorium, and toured with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Bob Seger, and more.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Riddy Arman Shares "Barbed Wire"

Montana-based singer-songwriter Riddy Arman is set to release her self-titled debut album this Friday, September 10, via La Honda Records and Thirty Tigers. She will embark on a tour supporting labelmate Colter Wall this week as well, including shows in Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Columbus, and Indianapolis, followed by an appearance at this year's Americanafest in Nashville (see below for full tour details). Brooklyn Vegan says her music has “a classic-yet-modern country feel, not far removed from recent country trailblazers like Margo Price and Amanda Shires,” and an 8-out-of-10 review of the record in the current issue of UNCUT praises, “Arman's self-titled debut is sparse and gothic, keeping instrumentation minimal enough to leave room for emotion as open as the western skies she works under.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Perpetual Groove to release 4 Song EP, "C'Mon. Covers?"

Stalwart Athens, Georgia-based PERPETUAL GROOVE aka “PGroove” will release a 4-song EP entitled “C’mon. Covers?” on September 17, 2021, on all major digital platforms in conjunction with their fall tour of the East Coast that kicks off on September 23rd in Columbia, S.C., makes a two-night stop in Denver, and concludes on New Year’s Eve at the legendary Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Gov’t Mule Announces First-Ever Blues Album ‘Heavy Load Blues’

Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – has announced their first-ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues, and released the first original track off the forthcoming collection, “Heavy Load.” The ominous acoustic blues number is highlighted by Haynes’ mournful vocal and supple yet deliberate riffing – PRESS HERE to listen to “Heavy Load,” which first premiered with BrooklynVegan. Heavy Load Blues, due out November 12th via Fantasy Records, encompasses an even mix of Haynes’ originals and revered covers originally made famous by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Junior Wells, Ann Peebles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and even Tom Waits and the Animals. To coincide with the album’s announcement, Gov’t Mule has released a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Heavy Load Blues – PRESS HERE to watch.
Raleigh, NCgratefulweb.com

Jake Blount Announces IBMA Showcase and October Tour Dates

Acclaimed roots musician Jake Blount is heading back out on the road, starting with the International Bluegrass Music Association’s upcoming conference and festival in Raleigh, North Carolina! Jake will be joining bluegrass legends Béla Fleck, Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, The Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Yonder Mountain String Band, Jerry Douglas, and many more. He’s playing the IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC StreetFest October 1 and is being presented by Bluegrass Pride.
Musicloudersound.com

Alan Parsons releases new live video of Games People Play

Alan Parsons has released a new live clip of Games People Play, recorded at the Utrecht Tivoli in 2019, which you can watch below. It's taken from the upcoming live release The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands which will be released through Frontiers records n November 5. You can view the art and tracklisting below for the album, which was recorded at the Utrecht show.
Musicloudersound.com

Tremonti releases live music video for ferocious album opener A World Away

Tremonti have delivered the new single, A World Away, lifted from their forthcoming album Marching In Time, set to arrive on September 24 via Napalm Records. The track, which serves as the album's opener, follows the previously-released singles If Not For You and Marching In Time, and offers a spotlight on the trademark Mark Tremonti-fronted sound of monstrous thrash metal riffs and triumphant melodies.
Musicthis song is sick

Matroda Drops Highly Technical & Energetic ‘Jack The House 2’ EP

Terminal Underground label boss and house producer/DJ, Matroda, has been on a tear this year with a number of singles, setting the tone for his upcoming tour. We featured his riveting tech house weapon, “La Pasion,” just a few weeks ago and he’s back with the release of his next EP, Jack The House 2.
Musicthesource.com

Jackboy Releases New album ‘Jackboy 2’ and “Changing” Video

Jackboy puts his issues with Kodak Black to the side for the moment and has released the second edition of his self-titled album. Jackboy 2, available via EMPIRE, is equipped with production from Jai Beats, Seph Got The Waves, and more. The album features Fireboy DML and Money Man. The...
MusicPunknews.org

Crawlers release “Monroe” video

Crawlers have released a video for "Monroe". The video was directed by Vessel Studios. The band will be releasing an EP later this year. Crawlers released two singles in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicantiMUSIC

Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP

Cory Marks has released a new EP entitled "Nashville Nights", which is billed as a rock-tinged follow-up to his "Nashville Mornings" EP that was released earlier this summer. Marks celebrated the EP's release by sharing a music video for the song, "In Me I Trust." Cory had this to say, "This is a sequel to my last EP Nashville Mornings, except this time I show off my rock influences.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KK'S PRIEST Releases Music Video For 'Raise Your Fists'

KK'S PRIEST, the new band featuring former JUDAS PRIEST members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE), will release its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", on October 1 (postponed from the previously announced August 20) via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

