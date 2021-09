If you needed another reason to get outdoors, the Bandulu Hike Collection is the answer. There's nothing quite like the passing of crisp morning air passing through the trees as the sun rises. It certainly beats waking to the blue light of a social media flicking morning, and by the sounds of it, Bandulu agrees. Inspired by natural environments and sustainability – elements at the core of the brand's purpose and identity – the Hike Collection brings the Summer and the beauty of nature to you.