City of Macomb Marketing & Downtown Development Department issued the following announcement on Sep. 3. McCarthy Improvement has finished removal in the first block of the northeast corner of N. Randolph St. and Carroll St. Contractors have started setting and pouring curb & gutter. By the end of next week, September 10, 2021, contractors will be forming and pouring sidewalks in that section. While work is occurring in the area, N. Randolph Street will be closed for through traffic going North bound, but will remain open for one way south bound traffic coming onto the square.