Malik McDowell certainly didn't look like a player who hadn't played in an organized football game in nearly five years. The former 2017 second-round pick was a force in the second half of Sunday's preseason win over the Giants and has since drawn praise from his teammates and coach Kevin Stefanski, who said he did a "really nice job." It was McDowell's first-ever NFL game action, as an injury prevented him from making his long-awaited return to the field the previous week in Jacksonville.