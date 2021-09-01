Blue Run Golden Rye Launches Online
Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey is a small-batch whiskey coming from just 91 select barrels, bottled at a very approachable 95 proof. Each bottle, adorned with an oxidized version of the Blue Run’s signature viceroy butterfly emblem, can be individually identified through a green neck strip with gold accents indicating the bottle number and the date it was bottled. The Golden Rye name is derived from both the distinct color of the choice grains that were used in the creation process and the resulting golden-hued whiskey.www.bevnet.com
