Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Blue Run Golden Rye Launches Online

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 5 days ago

Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey is a small-batch whiskey coming from just 91 select barrels, bottled at a very approachable 95 proof. Each bottle, adorned with an oxidized version of the Blue Run’s signature viceroy butterfly emblem, can be individually identified through a green neck strip with gold accents indicating the bottle number and the date it was bottled. The Golden Rye name is derived from both the distinct color of the choice grains that were used in the creation process and the resulting golden-hued whiskey.

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rye Whiskey#Marketing#Food Drink#Beverages#Bardstown Bourbon Company#Castle Key Distillery#Rndc#Breakthru#Evergreen#Nike#Campari#Espol N Tequila#Bourbon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksGear Patrol

The 20 Best Pilsner Beers You Can Drink, According to Brewers

Brewers have a deep appreciation for Pilsners. Many will agree: A good pilsner, with its brisk, subtle flavors and crisp, snappy bitterness, is a difficult to make exercise in technique and precision. The style’s simplicity and lack of fuss leaves little room for even the slightest flaw. “It’s hard to...
Drinksfortworthbusiness.com

Area whiskey producer re-releasing seasonal whiskey, Rye & Rumba

DFW-based whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the re-release of their summer seasonal whiskey, Rye & Rumba. Rye & Rumba begins with Oak & Eden’s award-winning rye whiskey, and is finished with a Caribbean Rum-soaked American Oak spiral. Oak & Eden originally launched Rye & Rumba in the summer of 2019 and customers responded, leading Oak & Eden to re-release it as the product’s first encore into the market since launch.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This National Brewery Chain Just Launched Its Own Beer Club

Beer fans, meet a pretty stellar new way to take home your favorite brewski. If you're near any of this brewery's 19 locations in 11 states, now you can enjoy their award-winning, house-brewed beers just about anywhere, with a genius accessory that keeps your beer fresh and in-reach. Rock Bottom...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Subscription Models, 5 New Fall Releases And Dickel Bourbon (Bourbon Pursuit #319)

It’s the 60th Bourbon Community Roundtable where we’ve got 3 topics of recent news to cover. Beam Suntory is launching new subscription models for Little Book and Maker’s Mark which makes us wonder if this trend will continue for most major distilleries. Fall release season is around the corner so Jordan from Breaking Bourbon picks out 5 releases to discuss. Lastly, George Dickel has released a bourbon, which is the same recipe as their Tennessee Whiskey, why would they do that?
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Jim Beam Fills 17 Millionth Bourbon Barrel Since Prohibition

Jim Beam recently celebrated the filling of its 17 millionth barrel of bourbon since prohibition, and remarkably, noted the filling of one million barrels during 18 months of the pandemic. Global demand for whiskey has allowed for what’s said to be an accelerated pace for the creation of American bourbon,...
Restaurantsaymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Jack Rabbett Whisky Bar in Eureka Springs

For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with Gina Rambo, the publicist for Jack Rabbett Whisky Bar in Eureka Springs. Jack Rabbett Whisky Bar has only been open a few years, but Rambo tells us that the story goes back to the 1940’s. The Basin Park Hotel...
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

The 5 Best Canned Ranch Waters To Buy Now

It’s ranch water season. The simple and wildly refreshing cocktail shows best during the dog days of summer, when it’s piping hot and you need a drink in hand, sometimes even before it’s officially happy hour. To be clear, Ranch Water is nothing fussy. It’s quite simply a mix of...
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

Dogfish Head debuts beer and bike collaborations to get you outside and other beers to know this week

As part of its year-long “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” initiative challenging folks everywhere to get outside, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery teams up with Priority Bicycles, an independent, low-maintenance bicycle brand, to launch a custom Dogfish Head bicycle and host a multi-day event at the brewery’s harbor-front hotel, the Dogfish INN, in Lewes, Delaware.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Rare Karuizawa 1981 Single Cask Whisky ‘The Legend Of Asama’ To Be Released

Japan’s former Karuizawa Distillery is prized for some of the most collectable single malt whisky across the island nation. The latest single cask set launched under this name, encased in bespoke Glencairn Crystal glassware and lunawood casing, looks to top the wanted lists again. The long-gone distillery’s very rare 1981...
Drinkscoolhunting.com

Craft Irish-American Whiskey from Minneapolis-Based O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co

It’s not often that a large new distillery is born from scratch. One such rare distillery, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co, has a unique story predicated upon a one-of-a-kind ambition and the adventure that followed. It was only three years ago that two cousins of Irish descent, Michael and Patrick O’Shaughnessy, decided that they would create one of the first new distilleries in the US specifically focused on craft Irish-style whiskey. Their dream has come true. Open in Minneapolis, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co distillery is one of the most impressive new distilleries in the US.
DrinksBevNET.com

Happenstance Whiskey Is Now Available

Happenstance, a premium whiskey spirit that celebrates life’s moments that happen by chance, is available for distribution through Lipman Brothers. The Nashville-based, female-owned brand launched its Founder’s Edition, straight bourbon whiskey that contains a complex combination of vanilla, hazelnut, toasted oak, honey, and toffee notes – double distilled, barrel-aged to perfection.
DrinksPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

These Are the Best Beers From Every State

Stacker analyzed data from January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate to curate a list of the best beer from each state and Washington D.C. From hops to citrus, malts and pale ales, whatever beer you're looking for can be found somewhere in the U.S. If beer is a universal language, Americans...
DrinksNME

Run the Jewels partner with three Black-owned breweries for new craft beer series

Run the Jewels have announced they’re partnering with three Black-owned breweries for a series of RTJ-inspired craft beers. The new line of brews includes Never Look Back, a rice lager made in collaboration with Florida’s Green Bench Brewing Co. There’s also All Due Respect, a molasses and corn grits ale made in collaboration with North Carolina’s Proximity Brewing and Spaceway Brewing.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

What is Dusty Bourbon? (Bourbon Pursuit #318)

So what is a dusty bourbon? Well… it’s just an old bourbon. The idea was that these were bottles that used to sit on the shelves and collect dust. Now a days, these are rare gems and lots of bourbon hunters go crazy looking for them. Unfortunately, the days of finding a 1980s Old Grand Dad on the shelf are long gone, but we sit down and analyze what makes a dusty a dusty.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Stranahan’s Debuts Distillery Exclusive Caribbean Rum Cask American Single Malt

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey recently released its Caribbean Rum Cask expression, an American single malt exclusive to the distillery that was finished for several years in former Caribbean rum barrels. Owen Martin, head distiller at Stranahan’s, said the Caribbean Rum Cask is the latest in their series of Distillery Exclusives that...
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Takeout Tuesday: Smith Teamaker launches online ordering

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time for Takeout Tuesday!. Earlier this year, Portland’s own Smith Teamaker opened their first cafe on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. The cafe serves up delicious teas and plant-based dishes — and now, the business is expanding with a new online service. Smith Teamaker’s...
DrinksBevNET.com

Canteen Spirits To Launch Line Of Three New Refreshing Gin Spritz Cocktails

“We’re thrilled to announce CANTEEN Gin Spritz as the newest addition to our growing portfolio of ready-to-drink cocktails,” says Brandon Cason, CEO and Co-Founder of CANTEEN Spirits. “We’re creating a premium cocktail experience with three light and refreshing flavors that emphasize the botanical nature of gin and feature better-for-you ingredients.”
Kentucky StatePosted by
Mens Journal

Metallica Launches Blackened x Willett Kentucky Straight Rye, a Riff on a Kentucky Classic

Today rye whiskey, tomorrow the world? Metallica-backed whiskey brand Blackened is making its first foray into Kentucky with a new rye in collaboration with cult craft distillery Willett. Blackened x Willett Kentucky Straight Rye combines the prowess of an established distiller with the innovative “sonic enhancement” technique that was pioneered by the late, great Dave Pickerell, one of the brand’s founding partners. The release is the first in Blackened’s new “Masters of Whiskey” series, which will feature collaborations with other distillers in the future. It’s also the first rye for the brand.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Remus Repeal Reserve Series V Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by MGP. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy