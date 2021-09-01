Mayor's Message

CHEYENNE – I flew to Shreveport, Louisiana last Thursday to attend the promotion and change of command for Tony Cotton. I got to know Major General Tony Cotton when he served here in Cheyenne as the Commander of the 20th Air Force. Fast forward a few years, and he has been nominated for promotion to his 4th star and command of Air Force Global Strike Command. It was great to see Tony make the rank of General and to have his family put the 4th star on his shoulders. It is important to have a missile guy command the United States Air Force Global Strike Command as we are entering the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missile upgrade that we know is coming to F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Global Strike Command oversees two-thirds of our nuclear triad. The 20th Air Force has responsibility for our nation’s three intercontinental ballistic missile wings, and the 8th Air Force has the B-52, B-1, and B-2 bomber force. Congratulations to Tony and his wife Marsha. I was happy to get out of there before the hurricane hit the coast.