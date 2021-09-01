Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayor's Message

syracuseut.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water supply for the Wasatch Front comes from three water sheds: the Bear River, the Weber River, and the Provo River Basins. An interesting geological note is that all three of these rivers have their headwaters in the Uinta Mountains... Additional Info...

www.syracuseut.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear River#Provo River#Weber River#Water Supply#Uinta Mountains#The Wasatch Front#The Provo River Basins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Major issues with Wockner’s message

“The Colorado River is sending us a message” by Gary Wockner in the Aug. 24 edition of the Vail Daily was so flawed, I’m surprised it got put out by Writers on the Range. One of the main purposes of Glen Canyon Dam is to provide water storage so that the Colorado River upper basin states can meet their compact obligations in drought years.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mayor's Viewpoint

I hope everyone’s school year is off to a great start. Special thanks to those who joined me for the first Lunch with the Mayor last month at Outback Steakhouse. The turnout was wonderful and I enjoyed meeting everyone. We will skip lunch in September due to the Labor Day holiday. Lunches are planned for noon the first Monday of each month at varying restaurants, resuming Oct. 6 at a location to be announced.
shortgo.co

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – September 3

CHEYENNE – I flew to Shreveport, Louisiana last Thursday to attend the promotion and change of command for Tony Cotton. I got to know Major General Tony Cotton when he served here in Cheyenne as the Commander of the 20th Air Force. Fast forward a few years, and he has been nominated for promotion to his 4th star and command of Air Force Global Strike Command. It was great to see Tony make the rank of General and to have his family put the 4th star on his shoulders. It is important to have a missile guy command the United States Air Force Global Strike Command as we are entering the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missile upgrade that we know is coming to F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Global Strike Command oversees two-thirds of our nuclear triad. The 20th Air Force has responsibility for our nation’s three intercontinental ballistic missile wings, and the 8th Air Force has the B-52, B-1, and B-2 bomber force. Congratulations to Tony and his wife Marsha. I was happy to get out of there before the hurricane hit the coast.
ElectionsYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Commissioner Anderson's message was well timed

To the editor - I want to thank Commissioner Anderson for his letter on Tuesday. With the district boundary changes and elections next year, it's an important message that needs to be heard. I hope anybody considering running for office next year prioritizes our county over self-interests. The hard work...
lyndhurst-oh.com

From the Mayor's OfficeAugust 2021

I am amazed at how quickly this year is passing. The "dog days" are upon us, our Home Day celebration is right around the corner and the children are beginning school. Time is fl ying so we must be having fun! We have enjoyed several opportunities to be together. Our summer concerts have seemed more fun, and National Night Out was a great success. Several wonderful block parties have been held and more are on the schedule. It is just great being with people — especially our neighbors in Lyndhurst!
plattecountylandmark.com

The mayor’s timing is curious

Regarding the article, “Critic of mayor passed over for appointment,” which appeared in the Aug. 18, 2021 edition of The Landmark, some further explanation might be enlightening. In May when I applied for the opening on the Parkville Ethics Commission, I wondered how Mayor Nan Johnston would respond. On Oct. 6, 2020, I had addressed the Parkville Board of Aldermen asking that they hold the mayor accountable for her recent DUI arrest and ethics violations during her re-election campaign. I wondered if the mayor would appoint someone who had been openly critical of her public behavior. It took her more than two months to even acknowledge my application, at which time she said she was still reviewing applicants for this position.
wrcitytimes.com

Mayor’s Minute: An update with Mayor Shane Blaser

Wisconsin Rapids City Times staff sat down with Mayor Shane Blaser to get an update on activities in the city. “One of my duties as mayor, and previously as a city alderman, is to make appointments to city boards, committees and commissions. This is an important job; the city directory should be current with these appointments, so that the public can reach out and speak up. The appointments themselves should be carefully selected – not for their personal gain, but for the greater good of the city. Local government functions best when its residents are informed and engaged,” Blaser said.
thedowneypatriot.com

Mayor's Corner: A city divided will not stand

Dear Downey, these words have been uttered before, and these days, they ring truer than ever, “A Nation Divided Will Not Stand.” Similarly, a City Divided Will Not Stand. It has been said by members of the greatest generation that when real Democrats and Republicans were running our country, we didn’t hate each other. We didn’t vote for parties. We voted for ideas that came from both parties that made us better as a country. We didn’t label ideas or parties as racist, sexist, or un-American. We did what was best for “WE THE PEOPLE.”
FOX21News.com

Colorado mayors and their families gather at Mayor’s Day at State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor’s Day, an event first implemented by Mayor Nick Gradisar in 2019, is back at the Colorado State Fair this year. On Saturday, September 4, 2021, mayors and their families from across the state are invited to get together and enjoy what the Colorado State Fair has to offer.
youralaskalink.com

Assembly Overrides Mayor’s Veto

Added by hcorson on September 2, 2021. Yesterday, the Anchorage Assembly successfully voted to override Mayor Bronson’s first ever veto of an ordinance to establish a Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board by a vote of 9-1. This ordinance, which will create a Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board, was approved on Tuesday, August 24 by a vote of 9-2 before being vetoed by the Mayor on the evening of Friday, August 27th.
cbs19news

Northam declares state of emergency in response to Ida's remnants

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to Tropical Depression Ida's remnants, according to a news release. Heavy rains and flooding along the Interstate-81 and Interstate-66 corridors are expected. The southwest region has recently dealt with heavy rainfall and flash...
Shreveport, LADaily Iberian

Mayor expected to announce police chief's resignation

SHREVEPORT, La. – Police Chief Ben Raymond has submitted his letter of resignation, sources with first-hand knowledge tell KTBS. Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce Raymond’s resignation at 4:45 p.m. today in a quickly-called news conference. The announcement happened a few short hours after a notification was made to...
corneliustoday.com

Mayor’s Friday talks will resume, with COVID updates

Aug. 27. By Dave Yochum. Even as the Town of Cornelius waits until Aug. 31 to follow the county-wide mask mandate—Davidson did so Aug. 19—Mayor Woody Washam is resuming his weekly COVID talk as of today. The mayor said he is concerned about soaring COVID numbers: 416 new cases in...
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Mayor questions auditor’s fitness to serve…

MARION—The State of Ohio Auditor’s Office paid its annual visit to Marion, and Mayor Scott Schertzer wants a full investigation of City Auditor Robert Landon. Landon did not attend the meeting because he recently tested positive for COVID. Deputy Auditor Marden Watts was in the meeting. The problem is no...
dallassun.com

Drinking water, hydropower, tourism at risk as Lake Powell falls

A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters' heads at Lake Powell, a stark reminder of the drop in water levels at the major reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border. The current water level at the popular destination for houseboat vacations is at a historic low,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy