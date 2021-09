The yield and spread pickup of emerging markets (EM) high yield corporate bonds and U.S high yield corporate bonds has widened above historical averages in recent weeks1. The overall average yield for EM high yield is now approximately 5.8%, versus 4.1% for the U.S. market, and the growing difference is driven largely by spread tightening that has occurred in the U.S. while the spread within emerging markets has remained flat year to date. It is probably not surprising, given recent headlines, that much of the recent EM underperformance has been driven by Chinese issuers.