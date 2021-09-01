Cancel
Newport, RI

Sale of The Fifth Element Finalized

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSale of The Fifth Element marks one of the highest commercial real estate transactions in Newport this year. Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting LTD announces the sale of 105-111 Broadway in Newport for $4.5 million. The commercial-retail property is currently the location of The Fifth Element restaurant and bar and its outdoor dining space, The Outer Element, as well as the adjacent property best known as the former home of Foley’s Garage. Included in the sale was The Fifth Element’s inventory, equipment, trademarks, etc. and its liquor license.

