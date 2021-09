Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No one will have ruffled feathers about the MIA roast turkey when you pile your Thanksgiving table full of these vibrant vegan Thanksgiving menu ideas. Even meat-eaters will be satisfied by these protein-rich, fall recipes that feel celebratory enough for a holiday, but are easy enough to whip up for any Sunday dinner. (Good thing, because if you're anything like us, you're about to get hooked on the cozy vegan soup recipe and the decadent vegan Thanksgiving dessert!)