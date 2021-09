A crisis has long been brewing in child care, and every parent likely knows it. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, child care centers have struggled to stay afloat during the ongoing crises of economic damage from shuttered doors, class size limit constraints, low pay for employees, and more. Now, as many parents are trying to re-enter the workforce and enroll their children in childcare, the problems of this crisis — and a lack of a meaningful bailout by either the Trump or Biden administrations (so far) — are creating a perfect storm.