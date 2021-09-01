Cancel
Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Practice Squad

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. They kept a lot of the guys they released on Tuesday and they still have one spot open.

Here are four thoughts on their practice squad.

No Quarterback

There's no way the Bengals don't add a quarterback to their practice squad at some point. Maybe they bring back Kyle Shurmur, who appeared in all three preseason games.

In the COVID era, only having two signal-callers in the organization is unacceptable and right now they only have Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen.

Weapons Back

The Bengals were able to sign all of the young offensive players that fans are excited about. From Thaddeus Moss to Pooka Williams and Jacques Patrick, Cincinnati was able to hang onto all of them.

They also kept Trent Taylor, Mason Schreck and Trayveon Williams, which gives them quality depth at running back, tight end and in the slot.

Future P1

The Bengals snuck Drue Chrisman onto the practice squad. The rookie punter missed most of training camp with a broken hand, but he could end up becoming Kevin Huber's successor next season.

Chrisman is talented and the fact that the Bengals were able to keep the Cincinnati native in town has the potential to be a big win.

Defensive Depth

Getting edge rusher Noah Spence to the practice squad is arguably the best move on defense. Don't be shocked if he has an impact at some point this season. The same thing goes for linebacker Joe Bachie, who put together a nice preseason.

It was a bit surprising to see cornerback Tony Brown and linebacker Keandre Jones make the squad. Their special teams value was probably too much to ignore for coordinator Darrin Simmons and the rest of the coaching staff.

