Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love

Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something kids and adults will love? Here is a roundup of shows and films to check out on TV. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stargirl#Monsters At Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostheclevelandamerican.com

Old ways, will it have a second part on Netflix? | Old Ways 2 | Movies | Fame

The film is based on the original script by Marcos Gabriel and follows Mexican-American correspondent Christina Lopez, played by Brigitte Galli Canales, who returns to her hometown near Veracruz, Mexico to tell a story about the local tribes and their former customs. According to local belief, after visiting the caves...
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

The Best Family-Friendly Programming to Watch This Fall

Snuggle up on the couch (and squeeze some quality family time in) with these expert-curated flicks and shows. From leaf-peeping to apple- and pumpkin-picking, autumn is filled with activities you and your kids can't help but look forward to year after year. But while the fall months are ideal for revisiting favorite family routines, it's also a perfect time to start new ones.
TV & VideosPopculture

Nickelodeon Making Live-Action Christmas Movie Based on Hit Animated Show

Nickelodeon is making a live-action movie adaptation of its hit cartoon The Loud House, and now fans can take a look at the cast. On Monday, Nickelodeon issued a press release detailing the project — A Loud House Christmas, expected to air in November. The lead role of Lincoln Loud will be played by Wolfgang Shaeffer.
Moviesromper.com

If Your Kid Loved "Coco" They'll Love These Movies

There are good cartoon movies and then there are great cartoon movies. Coco falls into the latter esteemed category of truly great, hit ya in the feels cartoon films. But if you and your children have watched Coco one thousand times (or, let’s be honest, more), you need an alternative that is that perfect marriage of heartfelt plotline and earworm songs, a movie like Coco, that is. Fortunately, there are lots of movies like Coco that’ll hit all the right notes.
KidsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Brain Twister Fun for Kids and Adults

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
Movieswomansday.com

The 21 Best Serial Killer Movies to Watch All Year Round

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Loud House Movie’ On Netflix, Where Nickelodeon’s Large, Loud Family Takes A Trip Across the Pond

The Loud House has long been a staple on Nickelodeon. With five seasons, spin-offs, and graphic novel adaptations under the series’ belt, it only makes sense that the Loud family would get the big screen treatment, too. The Loud House Movie, now streaming on Netflix, sees the extra-large, extra-loud Loud clan travel across the pond to learn about their familial roots (and sing a song or two in the process).
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

‘Perry Mason,’ ‘MacGyver’ & More Favorites Now Streaming on IMDb TV

Plus, 'Scorpion' and more shows available for free on the platform. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Kidsfox4news.com

Boomerang Kids: More adult children moving back in with their parents

Part of it is the pandemic and part of it may be they're just not ready for life. Whatever the reason, more than half of all 18 to 29-year-olds are now living with their parents. Stewart Fields, a certified financial planner with Openair Advisors, joins Good Day to explain what's going on.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Coromon looks like a love letter to monster taming games

Shown today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, Coromon harkens back to a different era of JRPG design. At a time where the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda games are continuing to expand into increasingly large and open worlds, there's something refreshing about Coromon's more contained approach to monster taming.
Warwick, RIwarwickonline.com

Fall Dance Workshop: Tap & Ballet for Adults

This is a tap and ballet workshop for adults; all levels are welcome. That includes beginners! This is a laid back atmosphere. If you want to make some rhythm, get in shape, and meet some cool people then register for tap, ballet, or both! Taking tap and ballet together is a nice way to improve flexibility and dexterity not just with your feet, but your whole body.
MoviesPosted by
Tri-Town News

Falling In Love At The Movies

Whether you’re a romantic or a cynic, in a new relationship or mourning an old, there’s something for everyone in these five cinema hits exploring love in its myriad forms, even as they prove that whether noble or tragic, comical or quirky, its course rarely runs smooth. World-weary nightclub owner...
KidsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Kids and Adults: Sunglasses and Trousers

Brainy fun for kids and adults with Jumble puzzles. Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
TV SeriesThe Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: ‘Love and Monsters’ is a monster-apocalypse thriller

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. In “Love and Monsters” (2020, PG-13), an ordinary guy (Dylan O’Brien) leaves his underground bunker and braves the monster-infested world to reunite with the woman he loves (Jessica Henwick). This comic take on the monster-apocalypse thriller co-stars Michael Rooker and a small army of delightful, wildly creative giant insect monsters. (Hulu)
MoviesDavis Enterprise

‘Love and Monsters’: Quite a ride!

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Dan Ewing, Ellen Hollman. Rating: PG-13, for sci-fi violence and mild profanity. A movie with a title like this, is either going to be a lot of fun … or a stinker. Happily, the former is true. Director Michael Matthews’ audacious...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Turns Vanessa Lachey Into an Action Star as Jane Tennant

Facing danger together has made the newest 'NCIS' team of agents tight. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

If you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

James Wolk Teases ‘Ordinary Joe’ Is About How Choices Shape Your Life

'The writers’ intention is to make it hard for the audience to choose,' says Wolk of watching his character live out three different paths. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Temple, GAMarietta Daily Journal

What to Know About The CW’s ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot

Original creator Scott A. Stone previews the changes coming to the rebooted game show for adults. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy