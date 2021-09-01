132 Today’s Boondoggle- with Flat Earth Dave Weiss

There are some people in the world who can just have their name mentioned to be an online sensation, and it seems that Mark Hamill is one of them as he proved when responding to a challenge from a fan on Twitter. The Star Wars legend was tagged in a post by @LozzaBean12 in which she made an almost throwaway comment of "you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes." Not one to miss out on the chance of interacting with his followers, Hamill tweeted just that and gained almost half a million likes in just over 14 hours, kind of proving the point without even trying.