#132 Today’s Boondoggle- with Flat Earth Dave Weiss
In this episode Bill talks with “Flat Earth Dave” himself, Dave Weiss of The Flat Earth Podcast. We talk about Dave’s descent Down into the Rabbit Hole, the big 3 events that began his journey, growing up under the public school indoctrination centers, then what was the tipping point that made him a believer of the Flat Earth Theory. We also talk about Admiral Byrds expedition to Antartica and what Dave thinks Antartica is.www.domaincle.com
