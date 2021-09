Huntsville resident Carolina Castillo Crimm has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee. The advisory committee was established by House Bill 2497 earlier this year in what Abbott touted as a way to promote the state’s exceptionalism. The name mirrors the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project,” which examines U.S. history from the date when enslaved people first arrived on American soil. But House Bill 2497 centers on the year Texas won independence from Mexico and is meant to promote a “patriotic education” to the state’s residents.