Report: Avalanche sign Jack Johnson to PTO
The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a professional tryout contract, according to The Denver Post's Mike Chambers. The 34-year-old appeared in 13 games with the New York Rangers last season but missed most of the campaign after undergoing core muscle repair surgery. The Pittsburgh Penguins bought out the remainder of Johnson's contract following the 2019-20 season before he inked a one-year pact with the Rangers.www.thescore.com
Comments / 0