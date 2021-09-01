Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Report: Avalanche sign Jack Johnson to PTO

By Brandon Maron
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a professional tryout contract, according to The Denver Post's Mike Chambers. The 34-year-old appeared in 13 games with the New York Rangers last season but missed most of the campaign after undergoing core muscle repair surgery. The Pittsburgh Penguins bought out the remainder of Johnson's contract following the 2019-20 season before he inked a one-year pact with the Rangers.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Bowen Byram
Person
Devon Toews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Pto#The Colorado Avalanche#The Denver Post#The New York Rangers#The Los Angeles Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Jack Johnson invited to Avs training camp on PTO

Breaking news: Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson, the third pick overall in the 2005 NHL draft and with 950 games of NHL experience, has agreed to a Professional Tryout (PTO) contract with the Avalanche. Johnson is 34 years old and played only 13 games with the New York Rangers last season....
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers: Looking at a few PTO candidates

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Tyler Bozak #21 of the St. Louis Blues during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on December 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Blues 3-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed...
MLBtheScore

Watch: Triple-A player starts brawl during home-run trot with helmet toss

A Triple-A game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers - affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners - turned into fight night at the ballpark after one of the most unusual benches-clearing brawls in some time broke out. With his team up big in the bottom of the...
NHLtheScore

Sharks associate coach can't stay on staff due to NHL's COVID-19 rules

San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson is no longer with the club because the NHL's new vaccination protocols prohibit him from being a part of the team. "Due to a medical exemption that prevents me from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, under the new league protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time," Thompson said in a statement. "I will have no further comment on this matter."
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Sharks, Canadiens, Penguins, Capitals, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Logan Brown is looking to be traded by the Ottawa Senators. Will he get what he wants? Meanwhile, Rocky Thompson has stepped down as an assistant coach for the San Jose Sharks. Why? Will the Montreal Canadiens match the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer or do they have another plan in the works and are the Washington Capitals still trying to trade Evgeny Kuznetsov?
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Brady Tkachuk Fed Up With Senators.

As we get closer to the NHL season you'd be surprised at some of the names that remain unsigned by their teams. It's a pretty talented list of unsigned restricted free agents to start the month of September. Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughers, Rasmus Dahlin and Brady Tkachuk all remain unsigned...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bulls sign former lottery pick Stanley Johnson

The Bulls agreed to a deal with free agent forward Stanley Johnson, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). While Charania’s report doesn’t include contract details, a minimum-salary agreement seems likely. Johnson, the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft, began his NBA career in Detroit before being...
NHLaudacy.com

Report: Jack Eichel hires new agent

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Sportsnet in Canada is reporting that Jack Eichel is leaving agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli of Global Hockey Consultants and going with Pat Brisson of Creative Artists Agency. Eichel has been frustrated with this process since he spoke to the media back in May....
NHLYardbarker

Report: Jack Eichel; Sabres met with NHL and NHLPA to plead cases

Eichel and Sabres met with NHL and NHLPA to resolve issues. “I found out – there was a meeting in Buffalo, I might have my days off but I think it was Wednesday the 18th,” Friedman reported on his most recent podcast. “The League was there, the Player’s Association, Eichel, and the Sabres. I’m not sure if the doctors were there in person or via Zoom, and everyone put their cards on the table.”
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Vikings to sign Everson Griffen

The Minnesota Vikings are kicking off your Monday morning with some news that it’s probably worth getting excited about. Per numerous sources, the Vikings will be signing defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract today. He was in for a workout last week and apparently impressed the coaches enough where they’re bringing him in for this season. Terms of the deal have not been made public as of yet.
NHLflamesnation.ca

Report: Stockton signs two goalies

The AHL’s Stockton Heat have reportedly added a pair of depth goaltenders. According to a piece by The Athletic’s Darren Haynes, the Heat have signed goalies Andrew Shortridge and Matt Greenfield to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts. Both players are returnees to the Flames organization from 2020-21. Shortridge, 26, is originally from...
NHLtheScore

Flames' Tkachuk: 'It's time for us to do something'

Calgary Flames irritant Matthew Tkachuk really wants to prove it this season. "I know you make your personal and your team legacy in playoffs," the 23-year-old winger said in an interview with NHL Network. "So that's what I'm hoping to do this year is make a very long run in the playoffs and do something special with our team. Because I would love to do that with that group of guys there."
NBAABC6.com

Report: Tacko Fall Signs with Cleveland

Center Tacko Fall has reportedly signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The fan favorite spent his first two professional seasons with the Boston Celtics. The 7’5 big man has signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Eastern Conference rival.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Morning Notes: Kotkaniemi, Tkachuk, Brown

The Carolina Hurricanes shot back at the Montreal Canadiens yesterday by submitting an offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but even if they hadn’t there was some concern over the young center’s future in Montreal. Darren Dreger of TSN tweets that earlier this summer, some close to Kotkaniemi predicted that he had already played his last game with the Canadiens. The interesting part, however, is that now he has signed an offer sheet, Montreal can’t trade him for a year even if they decide to match it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy