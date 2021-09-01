This Map from Google Reveals the Most Unique Pumpkin Spice Searches in Every State

The pumpkin spice flavor wars have been raging for almost 20 years now. Does it suck? If you think it sucks, are you an elitist snob? Is it an identity? Does it have any business in things like salsa or deodorant? In 2019, Eater decided to accept the reality of pumpkin spice. There was no use having an opinion on something so omnipresent. It’s like having hard thoughts on whether or not socks should exist. But now, trying to create new trends, coffee chains want to make apple happen.