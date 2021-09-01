Cancel
This Map from Google Reveals the Most Unique Pumpkin Spice Searches in Every State

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer may not be over yet, but it is coming to a close. With fall around the corner, people everywhere are preparing for pumpkin season. According to this map from Google, searches for everything from Pumpkin Spice Ramen to Pumpkin Spice Martini to Pumpkin Spice Scented Candles have gone through the roof across the country. While the data shows that people in all 50 states are shifting into pumpkin mode, it also suggests that how they're doing it depends on location.

