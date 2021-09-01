Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

September 1 Community Update

westalliswi.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy free live concerts this summer at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., as our Summer Concert Series continues. All events are held from 6 - 8 p.m., with food truck beginning service at 6 p.m. and musicians performing at 6:30 p.m. West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Operation Recreation will also join these events with fun kids activities! This Thursday, enjoy El Sazon Dominicano food truck and the traditional blues-rock music of Boondock Boogie.

www.westalliswi.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Preparedness#National Ave#El Sazon Dominicano#The Municipal Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Health Servicesucsb.edu

Library to fully reopen on September 13

The Library will fully reopen its main and music buildings to students, staff, faculty, and community members at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 13. We look forward to welcoming you all back for your study, research, and learning needs. Users will be able to access all eight floors of collections,...
Environmentwestalliswi.gov

Labor Day Closures & Trash/Recycling Collection Schedule

Due to the Labor Day holiday, trash and recycling crews will be working on an adjusted schedule and City offices will be closed. Below is a chart to help you determine when to set out your trash and recycling. Find your regular pick up day, then set out your trash and/or recycling on the adjusted day. If your items are not collected on the first day listed collection will take place the following day.
Mesquite, NVMesquite Local News

COMMUNITY CALENDAR AUGUST 29 – SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080. Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Lexington, KYaceweekly.com

Lexington Community News – September 2021

GreenFest is the one-stop shop on Sep 4 at 10 am to learn about and celebrate sustainable living in the Bluegrass! Choose from 16 workshops, shop local and eco-friendly vendors, enjoy lunch from local food trucks, explore Habitat Earth during two showings at the planetarium, visit educational booths with information about environmental opportunities, and learn about the sustainable features of The Living Arts and Science Center. The event is free, workshops require a ticket that you can purchase.
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Politicseastaurorany.com

Community Invited to Hamlin Park for Weekend Festivities

It is two months later than normal, but Hamlin Park will once again host a fireworks show. The Town of Aurora has a fireworks show planned for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m. Prior to the display, there will be service organizations selling food. A cover band will also be on site providing live music.
FestivalDaily Gate City

Big Dam Street Festival returns

Thursday, the Big Dam Street Festival is set to begin in Victory Park. The event takes place this Thursday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28. This will technically be the second year the event was scheduled to take place on the riverfront, rather than along Johnson Street, but last year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospect, CTmycitizensnews.com

Prospect postpones car show

PROSPECT — The town postponed the 36th annual Sock Hop and Car Show, which was set for Sunday, to next weekend due to the forecast of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Henri. “It’s in the best interest of everyone to postpone it,” Mayor Robert Chatfield said. The car show is...
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Broome County, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Appoints New Director Of Emergency Services

Broome County has appointed a new Director of Emergency Services. County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Patrick Dewing will be taking over the position previously held by Michael Ponticello. Ponticello left the position in June to serve as Deputy County Executive. Dewing has worked for Broome County for the past...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

September is Emergency Preparedness Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 10th anniversary of historic flooding in Greater Binghamton is a reminder of our vulnerability to natural disasters. September is Emergency Preparedness Month, so Broome County Executive Jason Garnar joined the Office of Emergency Services today to discuss ways to prepare for another flood or disaster. Since...
Custer, SDnewscenter1.tv

Custer Wildlife Loop Road construction begins Tuesday, September 7

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. — Road closures will begin on the Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park Tuesday, September 7, for a resurfacing project. The road will be closed at the Highway 16A junction to the Wildlife Station Visitor Center. LH Road will also be closed at the Wildlife Loop Road junction. Closures will be in effect in sections, with roughly nine miles of road open at a time.
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Snapshot: Hooley preparations

Andre Washington left, and Ellis Harris, employees with the City of Kingston Parks and Recreation Department, clean off the steps at Gallo Park in Kingston, N.Y. Monday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2021, in preparation for Sunday’s Hooley on the Hudson festival. (Tania Barricklo/Daily Freeman)
Trafficfriscogov.com

Downtown Complete Streets Plan

The Town of Frisco completed a major update to the Frisco Community Plan in 2019, which included a special mobility element that specifically defines the Town’s vision and goals for transportation improvements in the central core area of downtown Frisco. Community outreach, conducted as part of the mobility analysis for...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Labor Day Weekend Events

Labor Day Weekend in the Mother Lode is about camping this year, with all California National Forests including Stanislaus are closed as detailed here and Yosemite National Park also has restrictions as detailed here. With this year’s drought conditions, the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways reminds recreational boaters to be prepared and watch for hazards, details are here.
Burlington, WIburlington-wi.gov

Autumn Fest

Come downtown to Wehmhoff Square Park on Saturday, October 30 from 12:00 (noon) to 5:30 pm for ribs, vendors, music and fun!!. Come for Spooky City, stay for the festival! Don’t forget to visit the downtown shops while you are here!. All proceeds will be applied to the Tri-County Fire...
Rutherfordton, NCrccatalyst.com

Rutherfordton Officially Cancels Events

This would include all events until at least the next Town Council meeting on October 6th as the board will reevaluate the decision moving forward each month. This would cover Hilltop Fall Festival, FAB, Movies in the Park, the Vagabond Crowe Concert in Kiwanis Park, the Race for the Gold Soapbox Derby, and the Purple Martin 7k at a minimum for now.
Public HealthWBOY

Jackson’s Mill Jubilee returns after break for pandemic in 2020

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – While some Labor Day traditions were canceled because of COVID, others remain on as scheduled this weekend. The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee is returning for another year after a year off due to COVID in 2020. Organizers and vendors were busy setting up for the event Thursday...
FestivalCleveland Jewish News

Crossroads annual Labor Day weekend picnic Sept. 5

Crossroads Jewish singles group will hold its annual Labor Day weekend picnic at 4 p.m. Sept. 5. The singles group, geared toward Jewish community members over age 50, will supply all food, drinks and dessert. RSVPs are required to Larry at 440-461-2720. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Trafficradioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette Bluff Street Parking Ramp Renovations Under Way

The Bluff Street Parking Ramp, located between Front and Third Streets, will be closed to public hourly parking to accommodate a restoration project beginning Monday, August 30, 2021. Parking access will be maintained for rental parking permit holders, with parking shifts necessary to accommodate partial closures throughout the two-phased project....

Comments / 0

Community Policy