September 1 Community Update
Enjoy free live concerts this summer at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., as our Summer Concert Series continues. All events are held from 6 - 8 p.m., with food truck beginning service at 6 p.m. and musicians performing at 6:30 p.m. West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Operation Recreation will also join these events with fun kids activities! This Thursday, enjoy El Sazon Dominicano food truck and the traditional blues-rock music of Boondock Boogie.www.westalliswi.gov
