More Hospitals Sued Over Right to Try Ivermectin

By Jennifer Henderson
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hospitals continue to admit COVID-19 patients, some are contending with demands from family members to attempt to treat their loved ones with ivermectin. Just last week, the CDC warned healthcare professionals to steer patients away from the drug. But that hasn't stopped the pressure on hospitals, and the outcomes of new legal cases to force hospitals to provide the drug to struggling, ventilated patients have been mixed.

www.medpagetoday.com

HealthMyNorthwest.com

Are patients legally able to demand ivermectin treatment from hospitals?

How far the can the government go in trying to protect you from your own decisions when it comes to this pandemic? One of the issues before the court is whether or not a patient can force a hospital to give them a drug — in this case, ivermectin — that they think will work even if the doctor forbids it.
Cincinnati, OHbeckershospitalreview.com

Cincinnati area hospital systems sued over COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Workers have filed lawsuits to block COVID-19 vaccination requirements at six hospital systems in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The lawsuits, which name about 125 plaintiffs, say requiring employees to be vaccinated is unlawful and violates workers' constitutional right "to protect their bodily integrity," the newspaper reported.
Congress & CourtsWebMD

Another COVID Patient to Get Ivermectin After Court Order

Another case, another state, another judge ordering a hospital to give a patient a controversial horse de-worming drug to treat a severe case of COVID-19. This time, a judge in Ohio has ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the University of Cincinnati network, to provide Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. Judge Gregory Howard’s ruling comes after Smith’s wife sued to force the hospital to provide the controversial drug to her husband, who has been hospitalized since July 15.
Health Servicesnewsandguts.com

Rural Oklahoma Hospitals Overwhelmed By Patients Overdosing On Ivermectin

The misguided use of the horse de-worming medication Ivermectin is so bad in parts of Oklahoma, it’s preventing some hospitals from treating other patients. One rural Oklahoma doctor told local news station KFOR that patients who are taking the horse medication and becoming ill are putting a big strain on emergency rooms and creating longer waits for ambulances.
Auburn, ILwlds.com

Auburn Family Loses Lawsuit Over Ivermectin Treatment

An Auburn man’s family lost a bid in Sangamon County Court yesterday to administer an unapproved treatment for COVID-19. The State Journal Register reports that the family of 61 year old Randy Clouse of Auburn lost her bid to force Memorial to allow her husband to receive ivermectin. The Clouse Family Attorney, Ralph Lorigo of West Seneca, New York argued in front of Sangamon Judge Adam Giganti that the family should have the right to try to save Clouse through the treatment. Springfield lawyer William Davis of Brown, Hay & Stephens, representing Memorial, said the drug as a COVID-19 treatment is unproven and potentially unsafe.
Hernando County, FLwfla.com

‘I don’t care whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, because dead is dead’: Oak Hill Hospital CEO says beds, staff at breaking point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County commission meeting on Friday turned into a plea to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously as cases increase in Florida, overwhelming and infecting hospital staff and emergency rooms. Mickey Smith, the CEO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville addressed the county commission and...
Health Servicesflaglerlive.com

An Emergency Room Nurse Pleads from the Darkness of Covid’s Front Lines: ‘Start Supporting, Stop Fighting’

In “The Plague Year,” his recently published account of “American in the time of Covid,” Lawrence Wright describes the way the staff at Bellevue Hospital in New York was overwhelmed by the surge of patients in the spring of 2020, waylaying doctors and nurses who were used to seeing death all the time, but not at that pace. They “knew instinctively how to click into emergency mode,” Wright wrote. “Before Covid, that might last thirty or forty minutes–say, with a patient who has a heart attack. If there is a bus wreck or a mass casualty event, emergency mode could last all day. But with Covid, it was day after day for weeks on end. Emotions were deferred, but they clawed deep scars.”
Public Healthwtxl.com

Doctors are seeing more children with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals

COVID-19 is landing more people in the hospital as the delta variant continues spreading. But it's not just adults. Kids are filling up beds, too. Pediatric patients make up about 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. "We're seeing a huge surge," said...

